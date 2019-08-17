Carrie Underwood Shows off Impressive Physical Ability to Promote CALIA Fashion Line

Carrie Underwood is not only a singer, songwriter, wife and mom, but she’s also a business mogul. The 36-year-old has her own CALIA fashion line of fitness apparel, which has a new design that has Underwood jumping for joy – literally.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Aug 15, 2019 at 7:09am PDT

“Jumping for joy at this Lush Floral [CALIA] print! #StayThePath [Cameron Premo] Underwood wrote on social media, along with a photo of her jumping impressively high in the air.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Underwood started CALIA at least in part because of her own fitness needs, and how she motivated herself to work out, even when she didn’t feel like it.

“Putting together a fashionable but also functional outfit gives me a little boost when going to the gym — especially when I need an extra push or I’m not feeling my best,” Underwood told PEOPLE. “I try to put a cute look together with my favorite pieces — a legging with a pattern on the bottom, and cute and comfortable tank, and a zip-up hoodie to complete the outfit.”

Underwood is far more than just a name behind the brand. The American Idol alum is involved with every aspect of the business, including what the fitness wear looks and feels like.

“I love our design meetings,” Underwood said. “I went into this one reflecting on how CALIA always helps me feel energized, and I hope women feel a similar sense of rejuvenation and motivation, whether they’re concentrating on their fitness after having a baby or working toward another fitness goal. It’s designed to help women stay on the path!”

The mother-of-two has been open about her own fitness struggles, especially after welcoming her second child, Jacob, earlier this year.

“I get frustrated because I have high expectations for myself,” Underwood conceded. “And after having my second child, going into the gym when I got the clear from my doctor, doing a push-up was way harder than it was not too long ago.”

Underwood is enjoying a few more weeks at home with her husband, Mike Fisher, and her two sons, including 4-year-old Isaiah. She will kick off the second leg of her Cry Pretty Tour 360 in September, with both Maddie & Tae and Runaway June resuming their role as her opening acts. Find dates and venue information at her official website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Emma McIntyre