Carrie Underwood Fans Ask for Her Legs in Fawning Tweets

Carrie Underwood has always been known for her killer legs, but during her Wednesday CMT Awards performance, fans were especially struck by the superstar’s stems.

Underwood performed her new single, “Cry Pretty” in a sequined leotard dress, which showed off her tanned and toned legs. The performance was a knock-out, but some fans were more focused on her appearance, taking to Twitter to fawn over the country star.

Videos by PopCulture.com

I want Carrie Underwood’s legs — Katie Timm (@katie_eck) June 7, 2018

Carrie Underwood can I have ur voice and ur legs pls — Kris10 (@kris10_O) June 7, 2018

If you want legs like Underwood’s, Nashville-based celebrity trainer Erin Oprea, who has worked with the “Jesus Take the Wheel” singer, has some tips.

She opened up to the Tennessean in 2017 about how to get toned like her clients.

“You have to eat clean to get lean and workout to get strong,” she told the paper. “My advice is to grab a fitness tracker and get moving. Activity all day, even something as simple as walking, will lead to more healthy choices. Plus, the more you move, the less chance you’ll be eating out of boredom.”

She also suggested workouts to incorporate into one’s routine, including options that work best for people with busy schedules.

“Tabata training is the best way to get a great workout in a short period of time,” the trainer shared. “My book, ‘The 4×4 Diet, gives some great moves to fit into this timed exercise. One Tabata is only four minutes and if you’re not winded after even four minutes, you need to push yourself a bit harder.”

She added that squats, lunges and push-ups are excellent choices for any routine.

“Just these three moves, if done correctly, can work the whole body,” she said. “Plus, they can be modified pretty easily for different levels. No excuses, these can be done anywhere. I am also a huge personal fan of jumping rope, I tend to bring that wonderful piece of equipment everywhere and even find space in the airport to get a few extra jumps in.”

So get squatting!

Photo credit: Getty / Ethan Miller