Carrie Underwood Announces First-Ever Las Vegas Residency

✖

After a year of virtual performances, Carrie Underwood is ready to perform live. The seven-time Grammy Award winner announced her upcoming Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency on Wednesday. Underwood made the announcement on social media, revealing her first-ever Las Vegas residency will kick off on Dec. 1 at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, a 5,000-capacity room set to open this summer.

Underwood’s residency is slated to begin on Dec. 1 and is set to include six performances on Dec. 1, 3, 4, 8, 10, and 11. In a statement to her website, the country crooner revealed the show's title "refers to the fact that this show will reflect the amazing journey I've been on for the past 16 years, as well as a glimpse into what lies ahead." She also announced that she will make a donation of $1 from each ticket sold to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of America.

It’s happening! I’m headed to Las Vegas to kick off my first residency, #REFLECTION at The Theatre at @ResortsWorldLV on December 1! Fan Club pre-sale begins this Monday at 10am PT. Tickets on sale May 24! https://t.co/T2EPBKS6fV pic.twitter.com/GlRD8izAb3 — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) May 12, 2021

"Touring is one of my favorite things I get to do as a performer and we’ve all really been missing that. I love being on the road and coming to the fans where they live but it will also be fun to get to do multiple shows in one place where people will be able to come to get that concert experience and have some fun in Las Vegas at the same time," Underwood said. "It's such a special honor to be one of the first artists to get to perform in a brand new, beautiful, state-of-the-art theatre at such an exciting new destination as Resorts World Las Vegas."

Teasing her residency when speaking to PEOPLE, Underwood said "it's just going to be high energy," adding that she wants "everything to just be super exciting and big. When I think of Vegas, I think of being a little over the top — I love wardrobe changes and scene changes and different lighting concepts. And I feel like we're right now just in that planning phase of 'anything is possible.' And I just look forward to seeing it all take shape."

Tickets for Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency go on sale Monday, May 24. Along with Underwood’s residency, Celine Dion, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan also announced Las Vegas residencies at Resorts World Las Vegas, which is set to open its doors on June 24.