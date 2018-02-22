Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Shoots Down Divorce Rumors

Rumors of a potential split between Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher began spreading last week, but according to the latter the couple has “never been better.”

Fisher, who recently announced he was coming out of retirement to continue to play hockey in the NHL for the Nashville Predators, posted the image of a sunrise and Bible verse to his Instagram account Sunday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Search me God, and know my hear; test me and know my anxious thoughts. See if there is any offensive way in me, and lead me in the way everlasting,” the verse read, quoting Psalm 139: 23-24.

“One of my new favorite verses because I need this reminder daily!” he wrote in the caption.

In the comment section Fisher was asked about the rumors, to which he responded, “We’ve never been better. Thanks.”

Fisher first met Underwood at one of her concerts back in 2008. They became engaged in late 2009 and married at the Ritz-Carlton Lodge in Greensboro, Georgia on July 10, 2010. Underwood gave birth to their first child, Isaiah, in February 2015.

The report of a split came out on Feb. 15 from In Touch Weekly, which claimed that the two were splitting because their busy schedules made it difficult for them to spend time together anymore.

Underwood’s recent social media activity was quick to negate those reports, posting photos of Fisher and Isaiah playing in the snow as recently as five days prior.

“My boys playing in the snow!” Underwood wrote in the Instagram caption. “Thanks, Peterborough, for the good times! Next year, I’ll bring some better boots!”

Fisher credited his wife as a driving force behind his return to the NHL. He had been playing in the NHL since 1999 and had spent the previous seven seasons with the Predators. He announced his retirement in August 2017 but by January had changed his tune.

“To be honest, Carrie was — she kept asking me almost every day what I was going to do. She wanted me to do it,” Fisher said. “And she’s usually right.. and people that I just had discussions with, watching their eyes light up and saying ‘That’d be cool.’ I had definitely the blessing from the family and they’re all pretty excited.”