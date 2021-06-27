Carrie Underwood and Husband Mike Fisher Saddle up for Ranch Vacation

✖

Country superstar Carrie Underwood and her husband, hockey player Mike Fisher, took a vacation out at Wind River Ranch, a Christian resort ranch out in Colorado. The "Before He Cheats" singer posted about their stay on her Instagram, showing off photos of picturesque views, horseback riding, and other outdoor activities. The vacation had a strong religious element, and Underwood gave a nod to the Christian teachings that they studied while on the ranch.

"What a wonderful week we had Wind River Ranch!" Underwood wrote on Instagram. "We rested, made memories and spent time with other families praising God and all that He has made! Thanks to the incredible staff for taking such good care of us and to [David Platt] and [Mike Donehey] and [Steven Senstrom] for the studying, music and encouragement. It was a week we won’t ever forget!"

Underwood opened up to Yahoo Entertainment in October and explained how their decades-long marriage fared during quarantine. "We were a couple of months in and had been very much in quarantine just with each other for a little while," the "Drinking Alone" singer said. "He said, 'You know what? I like you.' I was like, 'Who does that? You like me?' He was like, 'I know I love you -- we've been married ten years this year and have two kids together. But this experience has shown me I like you, too.'" The couple shares two sons, 5-year-old Isaiah and 1-year-old Jacob.

Like many couples during the pandemic, date nights have been few and far between, and Underwood gave a relatable reason. "We rarely have date nights, and it's all my fault because I'm like, 'Man, then I'm going to have to put on jeans or something, and I don't want to,'" she joked to Entertainment Tonight. "And also, I would rather just make dinner for the family and us eat there."

The interview was conducted ahead of Fisher's recent 41st birthday, and Underwood shared that she planned to take her husband out to celebrate. "I'm probably going to take him out for a date night, which is rare," she said. "I know we should do it more often, but, you know."