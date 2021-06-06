Carrie Underwood Celebrates Husband Mike Fisher's Birthday With Sweet Photo

✖

Carrie Underwood celebrated a very special occasion on Saturday — her husband's birthday. On Instagram, she posted a photo from her low-key celebration with her husband, Mike Fisher. The country singer noted that her husband celebrated his 41st birthday.

Underwood posted a sweet photo to celebrate her husband's special day. In the snap, Fisher can be seen gazing down at a delicious-looking dessert, which, of course, was adorned with a candle for him to make a birthday wish. The "Cry Pretty" singer's caption for the photo was filled with love and a ton of red heart emojis. She wrote, "Celebrating this amazing human and his 41 trips around the sun! I love you @mfisher1212 and I thank God for blessing us so. Here’s to whatever comes next!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood)

Naturally, Underwood's fans flocked to the comments section to share their own kind messages for Fisher's birthday. One fan praised the former athlete for being a great role model, as they wrote, "Happy Birthday Mike! What a powerful voice and example you are for the world! Keep shining for The One!! May God bless you!!" Another fan wished Fisher a happy birthday and noted that they love to see his and Underwood's bond on display on social media, as they posted, "Happy Birthday Mike! Love watching you love Carrie you are a wonderful example of a husband and dad that I pray for!"

Underwood and Fisher have been married since 2010 and have welcomed two sons together — Isaiah and Jacob. In April, the country singer opened up about what married life has been like for the pair. More specifically, she shared how their relationship has been faring during the COVID-19 pandemic. During an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Underwood recalled what her husband said to her about their relationship while they were spending even more time together during the pandemic. She explained, "Well, my husband did say, 'You know what? I like you.' And I was like, 'I like you, too.'"

"Like, it's kinda weird," Underwood continued. "He's like, 'No, you know you love someone, but it's like, when you are off doing your own thing, and then, you know, you come have dinner together, you don't really have to, like, deal with each other that much.'" She added that her husband also told her, "We've been together, and some couples kinda get stronger, and you see some go the other way. And so, like, we were really good at being together all day, every day."