Carrie Underwood Shares Horseback Riding Photo With 'Cowboy' Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher recently took a break from Nashville to head to Wyoming for a vacation, where they are fully embracing the country lifestyle, according to Underwood's social media accounts. The country star used TikTok and Instagram on Wednesday to give fans an update on the scenic trip, first posting a slow-motion video of herself and Fisher in their best plaid ensembles.

Set to the Yellowstone theme song, the clip began with Fisher putting a black cowboy hat on before his wife, also in a plaid shirt in jeans, took a slow-motion walk outside the cabin. The clip ended with a majestic shot of an eagle flying over a field with mountains in the background and Underwood joked in her caption that Fisher was doing his best impersonation of one of the characters on the Paramount Network show. "#Wyoming Pretty sure Mike thinks he’s Rip. #Yellowstone," she wrote.

After donning their Western gear, the couple took part in a cattle drive, saddling up a pair of horses. On her Instagram Story, Underwood shared a sweet shot of the two posing on their horses together, which she captioned, "Me and my cowboy." She also uploaded a TikTok video of the cattle drive, which she set to "Thank God I'm a Country Boy" by John Denver. "Ridin' my pony on a cattle drive..." the clip read.

(Photo: Instagram / Carrie Underwood)

The cattle drive wasn't Underwood and Fisher's first time on horses, as the couple often shares snaps of themselves riding their own equines back in Nashville. In early 2019, the pair introduced fans to their horse Bojangles, who was soon joined by a second horse named Annie. "Every cowboy needs a horse...and a hat," Underwood wrote on Instagram at the time next to a photo of Fisher and Bojangles. "I’m still working with him on the Southern accent. Meet Bojangles...newest addition to the Fisher family!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Mar 19, 2019 at 4:23pm PDT

Fisher told fans on Instagram that "Ever since I was a kid I’ve always wanted horses. Today I got my first! Bojangles is finally home! He’ll have a dancing partner in a couple days." After Annie arrived, the former NHL star shared, "And Bo's sidekick Annie is home."