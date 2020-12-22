Carrie Underwood's HBO Max Christmas Special: How to Watch on Roku

✖

Now that Roku users have access to download HBO Max, which was made available to them after a months-long battle between the two companies, that means Roku subscribers have begun to dive into the massive collection of shows, movies and specials on the streaming service. With the holiday season in full effect and Christmas right around the corner, one of the more popular selections available on the HBO Max catalog is Carrie Underwood’s Christmas special.

The HBO Max original, My Gift: A Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood, coincided with her first-ever holiday album this year. The special can be found in the Holiday section on HBO Max or by quickly searching in the app. Anyone with a Roku device and an HBO subscription can view the special at no additional cost. The Grammy-winning musician showcases her songs from her latest album, including the ever-popular duet with her five-year-old son, Isaiah. The two’s rendition of Little Drummer Boy instantly became a hit as her son was credited with his song, delivering some impressive and heartwarming vocals alongside his mother.

The special came out on Dec. 3 and also featured a duet with John Legend as the two performed an original song, “Hallelujah.” Ahead of the show’s release, the American Idol winner said she hopes that it “will bring some much-needed joy and become part of the soundtrack to people’s holiday festivities this year.” Along with showcasing her holiday songs, Underwood also touches on some of her well-known songs, including “Jesus, Take the Wheel.” Additional footage includes interviews with her family.

Underwood has admitted to wanting to put together a Christmas album for some time now and had previously taken part in other specials before this HBO Max exclusive. In 2009, she headlined the Carrie Underwood: An All-Star Holiday Special that aired in 2009 and featured acts a wide range of guests, including Dolly Parton, Kristen Chenoweth and Christina Applegate.

Recently, Underwood performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she also discussed her new album and her duos with Legend and her son. She also belted out a performance of “O Holy Night” before her appearance wrapped up. With the amount of work she put into the My Gift album, Underwood told Fallon she felt like she lived in a “Christmasland” this entire year.