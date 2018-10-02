Carrie Underwood’s Best Fitness and Beauty Tips

Carrie Underwood is one of the most in-shape stars in country music, and not without good reason — the singer works hard for her figure, having trained for years with trainer to the stars Erin Oprea.

During that time, Underwood has picked up plenty of workout tips that can be applied to any routine, not just that of a country music superstar. In addition to fitness, Underwood is also a fan of fashion and beauty, and even does her own hair and makeup when she’s on tour.

“I really love to do my own hair and makeup and I keep it fairly simple when I’m on the road!” she told Today in an email. “I think there is a lot of trial and error when it comes to makeup and it takes a good amount of practice.”

Read on for some of the Oklahoma native’s best fitness and beauty advice.

Make time to exercise

Underwood stressed the importance of working out wherever you are, even if there’s not a gym nearby. For the American Idol winner, that means thinking outside the box when she’s out on the road.

“Sometimes I have to get creative when I’m on the road with limited options, but the most important thing is doing something. I just feel so much better afterwards,” she said. “I have so many things going on all the time, exercising helps me reset and regroup with myself — it’s the perfect way to get rid of any stress that has built up over the day.

Use what you have

Those creative options also extend to time off the road, with Underwood telling PEOPLE that she tries to incorporate her surroundings into her workout if she can’t make it to the gym.

“Sometimes I’m like, my workout today is going be running around after my kid,” she said. “If we’re going to go to the park, why not run there and push him in the stroller? Then I get a good cardio session to and from, and then he gets to play, so everybody wins.”

Work your legs

The soon-to-be mom of two is known for her sculpted legs and shared that she relies on a routine anchored by both bodyweight and weighted exercises to keep fit, citing “lunges, squats, deadlifts and things like that, with short bursts of cardio.”

Give it your all

Though she used to hit the gym nearly every day, Underwood told E! News in 2017 that while gym time has lessened a bit since becoming a mom, she still makes sure to make the most out of every workout she has.

“I used to work out six days a week,” she said. “But now that’s a little rare, sometimes it’s one or two times a week and that just kind of has to be ok. And it is ok because whatever I’m doing that’s keeping me out of the gym is important.”

Find your inspiration

Finding motivation to workout is a key factor in any exercise routine, and for Underwood, that’s her 3-year-old son, Isaiah.

“I also want to make sure I’m in the best shape that I can be so that I can keep up with Isaiah all day long,” she explained. “He’s always moving and on-the-go.”

Stick to it

Sticking to a fitness plan is the only way to get results, and Underwood explained that seeing her hard work pay off helps her mentally in a big way.

“When I’m exercising, I feel strong and capable and feel better about myself when I see the results,” she said. “I know I’m a better mom, wife and performer when I feel fit and confident.”

Compliments help

Isaiah is also one of his mom’s biggest fans, with Underwood revealing that her son is always happy to pay her a compliment when it comes to her beauty routine.

“He likes to watch me get ready, which is really sweet, and sometimes when I’m getting ready for a date night or going to church, he lets me know, ‘Mommy, you look pretty,’” she shared.

This was about 30 seconds before I went on stage tonight…❤️❤️❤️ @HardRockHCAC pic.twitter.com/J0naKvpvJd — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) June 30, 2018

Don’t be afraid

Over the years, Underwood has become an expert at applying makeup, sharing that practice is the key to getting your own skills just right.

“Makeup is meant to be fun and make you feel good about yourself, so play a little bit! Find something that you see in a magazine or maybe one of your friends does and try it,” she told PEOPLE Style. “Find some random Sunday when you’re really not going anywhere and give it a shot because it takes a little practice. But just play!”

Multi-use options

Like many a beauty blogger, Underwood is a fan of coconut oil when it comes to moisturizing.

“I love using coconut oil as a moisturizer because it makes my skin feel nice and soft,” she said. “You can also use it to protect your hair, among other things. I’m a fan of products that do more than just one thing!”

Freshening up

The 35-year-old also touted eye masks as a secret to looking awake, naming Shiseido’s offerings as her favorite.

“Nothing can beat a nap to help you look and feel fresh, but when that isn’t possible, a few minutes with a good eye mask can help!” she said.

Consolidate

If you don’t have a whole lot of space to store your makeup, make like Underwood and invest in palettes for a range of options in a small size.

“I keep it simple, especially traveling, I can’t have like 5,000 different eye shadows and stuff like that,” she explained. “So I do love a great eye palette.”

An essential hair tool

To curl her long blonde locks, Underwood swears by hot rollers.

“I’ve recently discovered I love using hot rollers,” the “Love Wins” singer shared. “That way my hair is getting done for me while I do my makeup. It might take a couple of trials to get it right, but once you figure it out it can really be a time saver.”

