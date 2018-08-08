Carrie Underwood Fans Are Swooning Over Baby News

Carrie Underwood announced Wednesday that she and husband Mike Fisher are expecting their second child, leaving fans overjoyed at the happy news.

Ooh baby do we have a bundle of info to share with you! Click here for info on The Cry Pretty Tour 360! #CryPrettyTourBundle #CryPrettyTour360 #CryPrettyAlbum @CALIAbyCarrie https://t.co/9K79jKnwai pic.twitter.com/kcL76v6XuK — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) August 8, 2018

The country music superstar snuck in the announcement at the end of a video promoting her new album, Cry Pretty, and her upcoming 2019 tour of the same name.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You might be wondering or asking, ‘Carrie, why is your tour starting in May?’ Well…” Underwood said toward the end of the video, as the camera zoomed out to reveal pink overhead balloons that spelled out the word “baby.”

“Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond,” she beamed. “This has been a dream come true with the album and baby news and all that stuff. We’re just so excited and so glad that you guys can share in this with us and be a part of this with us. Love you guys! We will see you on the road in 2019.”

Underwood shared the video to her Instagram and Twitter profiles, with fans responding ecstatically in the comments.

“SO FREAKING EXCITED,” Underwood herself wrote in the comments on Instagram.

“Just the very best news ever!!!” wrote the Grand Ole Opry’s Instagram account. “Congratulations to you and your sweet, growing family!”

“Heck Yeah!!! So EXCITING!” wrote Underwood’s trainer, Erin Oprea.

“CARRIEEEE, congratulations to you, Mike and Isaiah! So happy for you and hope you have a great pregnancy and CANT WAIT for the tour, when you’re ready to get back on the road,” one person tweeted.

CARRIEEEE, congratulations to you, Mike and Isaiah! So happy for you and hope you have a great pregnancy and CANT WAIT for the tour, when you’re ready to get back on the road 🤗 — Alyssa (@alyssareindel) August 8, 2018

“She is so adorable and glowing! Glorious news all around!!!!” another fan wrote.

She is so adorable and glowing! Glorious news all around!!!!💖🎶👶🏼 — Bobbye Crockett (@bobbyecrockett) August 8, 2018

“EEEEE!!!!!!! CARRIE’S PREGNANT!!!! I’M SO EXCITED FOR HER AND HER HUSBAND AND SON!!!” another excited fan said.

EEEEE!!!!!!! CARRIE’S PREGNANT!!!! I’M SO EXCITED FOR HER AND HER HUSBAND AND SON!!! ❤️ — Erin Pueschner (@CajunMermaid01) August 8, 2018

While Underwood did not give specific details like her due date or whether she’s having a boy or girl, many fans are convinced by the pink-themed announcement that a girl is on her way.

Underwood and Fisher welcomed their first child, 3-year-old son Isaiah, in 2015. She’s currently gearing up to release Cry Pretty, her sixth album, in September. In August, she told Taste of Country that her husband and son influenced her writing process for the project.

“It’s impossible for them not to,” the 35-year-old shared. “When you go in to write you’re drawing off of personal experiences and you’re talking about people that you know or friends that are dealing with things. Your life influences your music for sure.”

In addition to the exciting pregnancy news, Underwood announced in the video that she’d be taking opening acts Maddie & Tae and Runaway June on tour with her.

“Of course we would have nothing less than an amazing lineup. We are bringing along friends Maddie and Tae and Runaway June,” she said, adding that “It’s going to be absolutely amazing.”

“You guys are gonna just fall in love with them as much as I have, if not even more so,” she said.

Tickets for Underwood’s Cry Pretty Tour go on sale Friday, Aug 17 at 10 a.m.