Carrie Underwood Fans Devastated She’s Retiring From Hosting CMA Awards

Fans are devastated after Carrie Underwood announced Monday that after serving as host for the CMA Awards for 12 years, she will be retiring from the position. In a lengthy Instagram post shared with her millions of fans, the country crooner announced that she “decided that it’s time to pass the hosting torch” to others in the industry for the time being.

News of her decision to step away from the gig that she has held for more than a decade immediately sent shockwaves through the world of country music, many of Underwood’s fans expressing their heartbreak while also praising the decision.

“We will miss you as hilarious host, but we hope you be back soon, Carrie!” wrote one fan. “thanks for brightening our CMA nights all these years!”

“Aw I’m really sad. Literally tearing up,” commented another. “[Carrie Underwood] you changed country music entirely from the bottom. It’s hard to see you leave, I really do hope that doesn’t change cause you did say for ‘now’ this CMAs was absolutely incredible with [Reba] & [Dolly Parton] hosting with you and all the others as well with [Brad Paisley] it’s going to be so different not seeing you because that’s obviously the best part. You will be MISSED on the show.”

“I will certainly miss seeing you host but you can’t top hosting with your heroes! Can’t wait to see what you have in store for the future!!!” added a third fan.

“This makes me sad, I’ve loved watching you host all these years,” another shared. “I hope to see you get Entertainer of the Year this coming year, as you deserved this last year.”

“I always enjoyed watching you host the show. You were the best host. It won’t be the same without you,” a fourth person wrote. “I can’t wait to see what you have in store for the new year.”

The Oklahoma native first co-hosted the ceremony in 2008 and co-hosted the next 10 ceremonies with Brad Paisley at her side. During the 2019 CMA Awards in November, which marked her 12th time hosting, Underwood was instead joined by Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire.

At this time it is unclear if Underwood has any intention to one day return to the awards show as host, though she did tease in her Monday announcement that she was passing the torch “at least for now.”