Man Convicted of Killing 10-Year-Old Carrie Underwood Fan in Drunk Driving Accident

A Louisiana man was held responsible for the death of a 10-year-old Carrie Underwood fan in court on Monday.

As The Daily Advertiser reports, Albert Kirk Sampy, 35, was driving drunk on April 24, 2016, when he crossed the center line and struck Misty Thibodeaux’s car head on. Misty was seriously injured and her 10-year-old daughter, Isley, died in the accident.

The mother and daughter had just left a Carrie Underwood concert at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana, minutes prior.

Sampy was convicted for vehicular homicide and negligent injury. He received the maximum sentences for each charge, 30 years for the homicide and 15 for the injury.

The criminal had two prior convictions for driving while intoxicated, as well as previous convictions for armed robbery, domestic abuse, simple robbery, theft, resisting arrest and disturbing the peace.

Isley’s death made national waves when Underwood dedicated the Female Vocalist of the Year Award she received at the 2016 American Country Countdown Awards to the late child.

Underwood has not made any public comments on Sampy’s conviction.