Carrie Underwood Fans Call out Photo for Showing Only Half Her Face

After fans got a first look at Carrie Underwood’s face since she received dozens of stitches following an accident at her Nashville home in the fall, many are convinced there could be more damage than what the country crooner is letting on.

The 35-year-old mom shared a black-and-white photo of herself in the studio on Wednesday, showing the left half her face.

While some of her 7 million Instagram followers wrote that she “doesn’t look any different post-accident,” others argued that because only half of her face was visible, there still could be some unseen scarring or other kind of aftermath from the accident.

“I’m thinking it’s on the other side of her face,” someone said.

“it’s the other side,” one fan wrote.

“you only see her one side in the picture might be on other side,” another echoed.

Speculation over the singer’s face garnered over 1,000 comments in just three hours.

Fans braced themselves for a potentially different-looking Underwood after she told fans she may look different after her fall. In November, she suffered a fall outside her home that left her with a broken wrist that required surgery. She also injured her face and needed 40 to 50 stitches. Since then, she has not shared a photo of her full face on social media.

“There is also another part of the story that I haven’t been ready to talk about since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up,” the 35-year-old wrote in a January fan club letter, according to Entertainment Tonight. “It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life.”

She continued: “In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told [Underwood’s husband] Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in.”

Since her injury, Underwood has only shared new photos in which she is covering her face, leading fans to wonder whether the superstar had suffered any lasting damage. Judging by the photo above, that doesn’t seem to be the case, as the 35-year-old looks as flawless as ever.

Although the photo shows only the left side of her face, in December, Bravo personality Adrienne Gang tweeted a photo of the pair after they worked out at the same location. In that photo, Underwood appeared to display the right side of her face, so it remains to be seen what the star now looks like head-on.

Just worked out next to @carrieunderwood NBD… she is adorable and so gracious… LOVE HER! #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/scDPGudEe3 — Adrienne Gang (@AdrienneGang) December 12, 2017

Underwood is currently scheduled to perform at CMA Fest in Nashville in June, and reports indicate that the singer will be releasing new music sometime this year. Nothing has officially been announced yet, but the star’s laser-focused look in this new photo indicates that something major is on the way.