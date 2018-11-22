Carrie Underwood’s Due Date for Second Child Revealed

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher will be welcoming their second child very soon.

The singer and her hockey player husband are set to become parents for the second time with another baby boy, though they all have to wait until the new year until their family grow by one.

Taylor Dye of country music duo Maddie & Tae spilled the beans on Underwood’s due date at the 2018 Country Music Association Awards back on Nov. 14, according to Us Weekly.

“January,” she told the outlet. “And we’ve already offered to babysit.”

Maddie & Tae, along with girl group Runaway June, are set to serve as opening acts for the “The Bullet” singer’s Cry Pretty Tour 360, which will kick off in May to give time for the singer to bond with the new baby.

Underwood continued tradition of revealing her baby gender during the CMA Awards when she “accidentally” told co-host Brad Paisley she was expecting another boy.

He pushed her to reveal the news by listing off members of various country music couples, such as Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, to hint towards the news.

He finally broke her by asking her to choose between Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson. She caved and said the upcoming baby was “a Willie.”

Backstage, the singer told the publication how excited she is about welcoming a new baby into the family.

“It took us a while to get here… I’m gonna cry again,” the country star said. “[I’m] just so thankful… to find out Isaiah’s gonna have a baby brother. It was just great news. We’re excited.”

The American Idol winner and Fisher, who married in July 2010, welcomed Isaiah in February 2015. She opened up in September about suffering three miscarriages in two years.

“I had always been afraid to be angry,” the “Cry Pretty” singer said in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning. “Because we are so blessed… I’m like, ‘If we can never have any other kids, that’s O.K., because [Isaiah] is amazing.’ And I have this amazing life. Like, really, what can I complain about? I can’t. I have an incredible husband, incredible friends, an incredible job, an incredible kid. Can I be mad? No.”

She added: “I got mad… I was like, ‘Why on Earth do I keep getting pregnant if I can’t have a kid? Like, what is this? Shut the door. Like, do something. Either shut the door or let me have a kid.’ And for the first time, I feel like I actually I told God how I felt.”

The couple announced they were expecting baby No. 2 in August. We sure can’t wait to meet the new addition to Underwood’s family!