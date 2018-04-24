Listen to New Carrie Underwood Single, ‘Cry Pretty’

Carrie Underwood’s new single, “Cry Pretty,” is out! The song, written by Underwood, along with Hillary Lindsey, Liz Rose and Lori McKenna, is from an upcoming new album.

The song, with the trademark soaring vocals that Underwood is known for, says, “I’m sorry, but I’m just a girl / Not usually the kind to show my heart to the world / I’m pretty good at keeping it together / And hold my composure, for worse or for better / So I apologize if you don’t like what you see / But sometimes my emotions get the best of me / And falling apart is as human as it gets / You can’t fight, you can’t hide what the truth is / You can pretty lie, and say it’s OK / You can pretty smile, and just walk away / Pretty much make your way through anything / But you can’t cry pretty,” giving listeners an inside look at all she has experienced in the last several months.

“The first single is a song I love so much and can’t wait to share with you,” Underwood teased. “The title refers to when emotions take over and you just can’t hold them back. It really speaks to a lot of things that have happened in the past year and I hope when you hear it, you can relate those feelings to those times in your life. It’s emotional. It’s real. And it ROCKS!”

Underwood was hurt in a fall at her house last November, injuring her wrist and her face. The 35-year-old said the accident caused her to have “forced relaxation” at home with her husband, Predators player Mike Fisher, and son Isaiah, which she now sees as the silver lining to her injuries.

“Sometimes I think things happen in order to make us slow down,” Underwood shared. “It also means I’ve been home to support my favorite hockey player coming out of retirement!”

The downtime also allowed the Oklahoma native to focus more on her new album, her first since Storyteller was released in 2015.

“The other thing I’ve been up to over the past few months is of course making new music,” said Underwood. “I’ve been in the studio writing and singing a TON, but I’ve also been able to be creative in a way that I’ve never been before, which has been very fulfilling and empowering. While I was writing last year, I met a writer/producer named David Garcia. We hit it off in a big way and I’m excited to say that we are co-producing my album together. I’ve always been lucky to have a voice in the writing and recording process, but this is the first time I am this involved in the production of my music.

“It’s been challenging and incredibly rewarding to be involved in every aspect from start to finish,” Underwood added. “David has been an amazing teacher and partner, and I’m so proud of what we have created.”

Underwood will perform at the 2018 ACM Awards on Sunday, April 15, where she is also nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year.

