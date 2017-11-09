Carrie Underwood Cries During CMAs ‘In Memoriam’ Tribute

CMA Awards host Carrie Underwood performed during the “In Memorium” segment of the show and was moved to tears as she sang.

During her rendition of “Softly and Tenderly,” Underwood began to tear up and at the end of the performance she could be seen placing her hand over her face while sniffling, as originally shared by Us Weekly.

In addition to the fallen country music industry stars and personnel who past away over the last year, the “In Memorium” segment also paid tribute to the victims of the mass shooting that took place at a Jason Aldean concert in Las Vegas last month.

The tragic shooting was executed by Stephen Paddock, 64, who murdered over 50 people, and caused other injuries to over 400 people, when he opened fire onto the concert crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Shortly after news of the shooting broke, Underwood tweeted out concern about the terrible incident. “Woke up to such horrible news. We are praying for the victims and their families. May the Lord bring some comfort to them,” she wrote.

At the beginning of this year’s ceremony, the CMAs also paid tribute to the victims of the terrorist attacks in Charlottesville, New York, and Sutherland Springs, as well as the victims of the natural disasters in Texas, Puerto Rico and Florida. At the beginning of the show, they honored those victims with a medley of “Amazing Grace” and “Hold My Hand.”

“This has been a year marked by tragedy impacting countless lives including so many in our country music family,” Underwood said in the opening monologue. “So tonight, we’re doing to do what families do, come together, pray together, cry together, and sing together too.”