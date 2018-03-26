Carrie Underwood Set to Make First Public Appearance Since November Accident

Carrie Underwood is returning to the stage after a traumatic fall in November that left her with a broken wrist, and between 40 and 50 stitches in her face.

Underwood will be returning to the stage for the first time since her injury at a massive event, Nashville’s CMA Fest, which runs between June 7 and 10. This will be the first time the country superstar has appeared on stage after taking a break from the spotlight since her fall, which occurred just days after she hosted the 2017 CMA Awards with brad Paisley on Nov. 8.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The other stars performing on the main stage at Nissan Stadium for the epic music festival are: Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Charles Esten & Friends, Florida Georgia Line, Dustin Lynch, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Charley Pride, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Ricky Skaggs, Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton, Lee Ann Womack, Brett Young, Lauren Alaina and Bebe Rexha.

A specific line-up of the event will be released closer to the date of the shows.

Underwood is also scheduled to perform at WE Fest in Minnesota in August, which her team said in late 2017 she would still be appearing at after she had to schedule a string of events due to her fall.

The American Idol winner has definitely been keeping a low profile since the incident, not being photographed at public events and only sharing obscured photos of her face on social media.

On New Year’s Eve, Underwood confirmed that she had fallen on a few hard steps outside of her home, causing significant injury. She told fans in a blog post that her injuries were quite “gruesome,” adding that she may not look the same when she finally feels comfortable showing her face to the everyone.

“When I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different,” Underwood wrote online of the injury she sustained to her face. “I’m hoping that, by then, the differences are minimal, but, again, I just don’t know how it’s all going to end up.”

Photo credit: Getty / Matt Winkelmeyer