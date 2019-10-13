Carrie Underwood Celebrates Dolly Parton With Glowing Photo, and Fans Are Loving It

Dolly Parton celebrated 50 years of being a member of the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday night with a special show in Nashville. Carrie Underwood congratulated Parton on the historic occasion by sharing a photo with the living legend. The photo earned plenty of love from Underwood’s fans, including Parton herself.

“Dolly! Sending love and well wishes to you tonight! Thank you for Dolly-fying the [Opry] for the past 50 years! We are all better for it,” Underwood wrote Saturday.

Parton quickly replied to the post, adding three heart emojis.

Hundreds of Underwood’s fans commented on the post as well.

“2 awesome country singers. Would love to hear more radio play of Country women artists. Keep keepin’ on!” one person wrote.

“My 2 favorite female singers of all time,” another added.

“My two favorite ladies. Beautiful singers and amazing inspirations to me. I know every song Dolly sings. I grew up watching her on the Porter Wagner Show and HeeHaw,” added a longtime fan.

If you could not make it to the Opry Saturday night, NBC will be airing the concert during Thanksgiving week, reports Rolling Stone. Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Grand Ole Opry debuts on Tuesday, Nov. 26 and will include highlights from the show. Emmylou Harris, Toby Keith, Dierks Bentley, Margo Price, Lady Antebellum, Hank Williams Jr. and Chris Janson are among the acts performing.

“I’m so thrilled to be celebrating my 50-year anniversary with the Grand Ole Opry. I’m also excited that NBC wanted to share in this milestone with me. Together we hope to entertain a broader audience on what the Grand Ole Opry is and what it means to me,” Parton said in a statement on Thursday.

Of course, Parton herself marked the occasion on Instagram Friday, sharing a photo from a performance at the Opry. “Five decades of magic. Can’t wait to celebrate 50 years tomorrow,” she wrote.

Next month, Parton and Reba McEntire will join Underwood to co-host the County Music Association Awards on Nov. 13 in Nashville. It will be Underwood’s first time hosting without Brad Paisley.

“I was very pleased and happy and excited to hear the news that the CMA wanted to have this year’s show be focused on women in country music – past, present, future, all of us together standing united, Underwood said in a statement. “And of course, my special guest hosts are Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton. It does not get bigger than that or better than that. I feel like the three of us love what we do so much, and we love country music and it means something I feel like, to have us up there on that stage kind of driving the bus for the evening and setting the tone.”

The 2019 CMA Awards will air on Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, live from Bridgestone Arena.

