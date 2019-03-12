Carrie Underwood Celebrates 4-Year Anniversary of CALIA Company

Carrie Underwood’s birthday isn’t the only thing she is celebrating this week. The singer, who turned 36 years old on Sunday, March 10, is also celebrating the fourth anniversary of CALIA by Carrie Underwood, a line of fitness apparel and accessories, which she launched in 2015, in partnership with Dick’s Sporting Goods.

“CALIA by Carrie turns 4 this month! Another birthday to celebrate!!” Underwood wrote on social media, using the hashtag #StayThePath.

Underwood has promoted her CALIA brand several times in Instagram posts of herself working out, wearing CALIA clothes. But while the brand might be a business venture, Underwood takes fitness, whether at home or on the road, very seriously.

“I feel like it’s my therapy everyday,” Underwood previously shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “I don’t go get massages, I don’t go get facials. That would be great. I might get a massage twice a year – some Mother’s Day present or something, which I literally have a gift card for that, that’s like two years old that I have not used for Mother’s Day.

“But, that’s my thing,” she continued. “I don’t need vacations even. I’m like, ‘Honey, you can give me like an hour, I’m good. You don’t have to take me out. It’s fine.’ That’s kind of my therapy. I feel like a lot of what I do is physically demanding.”

CALIA is just one of the many things Underwood is balancing right now. The mother of two, to both 4-year-old son, Isaiah, and newborn son, Jacob, will soon hit the road for her Cry Pretty Tour 360, performing songs from her latest Cry Pretty album.

“There’s a lot happening, but that is what we take on as women, and I cherish every role I get to be in — the country music singer, you know, the boss, the whatever, the mom,” Underwood stated.

“Those are all good things, and I feel like moms everywhere just know,” she continued. “They juggle. I juggle. We’re all doing the same things, just in different ways. Um, we’ve all got jobs to do, and we’ve got babies to take care of and it all happens at once, and you figure it out.”

Underwood is likely already in planning mode for her Cry Pretty Tour 360, which kicks off on May 1, with Runaway June and Maddie & Tae serving as her opening acts. Dates for the tour, which includes a series of shows in the U.K., can be found at CarrieUnderwoodOfficial.com.

