Carrie Underwood Celebrates Her 38th Birthday With a Selfie

Carrie Underwood turned 38 on March 10, and she reminded her fans that she's not 38 years old, she's 38 years young. The country star used Instagram on Wednesday to share a message of gratitude with her followers, posting a smiling selfie she snapped at home.

"I am not 38 years old. I am not 38 years young," she wrote. "I am 38 years strong. 38 years awesome! 38 years wise. 38 years accomplished. 38 years happy! 38 years amazing!!! I am 38 years blessed...thank you, Lord, for all the trips around the sun! Love all the birthday wishes! Happy birthday to me!" Underwood's fans shared even more birthday wishes for the singer in the comments of the photo, as did some of her famous friends.

"Happy Birthday, queen!!!" Caitlyn Smith wrote. "Hope your day was magic!!! Xoxo!!!" "Happy birthday!!!!!" shared Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney, "The Mooney’s love ya!!!!" Gabby Barrett wrote, "Happy Birthday!," Lindsay Ell chimed in with "Happy birthday girl! Sending you so much love!!" and Hoda Kotb commented, "Happy birthday sweet girl!!!"

Underwood also used her Instagram Story to share a look at the birthday celebration she received from husband Mike Fisher and their two sons, Isaiah and Jacob. She began with photos of the cards her sons had made her, starting with 6-year-old Isaiah's green card that read, "I love you mom so so so much." 2-year-old Jacob's card was red and was made with some help from his big brother, and the group also presented Underwood with flowers.

(Photo: Instagram / Carrie Underwood)

Naturally, there was cake involved, specifically a round cake that read "Happy Birthday Mommy" in pink letters. The Grammy winner also documented her birthday activity of choice, which was a screening of the 1996 film Mrs. Winterbourne, though Fisher did not seem to make it through the whole movie.

(Photo: Instagram / Carrie Underwood)

Ahead of her celebration with her family, Underwood shared a gift with her fans on her birthday, releasing her new song "Nothing But the Blood of Jesus" from her upcoming gospel album, My Savior. The Oklahoma native's version of the classic hymn features harmonies from NEEDTOBREATHE frontman Bear Rinehart. "#NothingButTheBloodOfJesus is my birthday gift to YOU!" Underwood wrote on social media after the song's release. "Thanks to Bear Rinehart of @needtobreathe for harmonizing with me!"