Carrie Underwood Reveals ‘Reverse Tank Top’ Double-Selfie

Carrie Underwood is back on the scene after performing her new single “Cry Pretty” at the ACM Awards this month, and the singer has been delighting fans with her social media posts in the weeks since.

From pre-performance selfies to showing her support for the Nashville Predators, Underwood has happily given fans a peek into her life, and she did so again on Wednesday when she shared a workout selfie promoting her activewear line, CALIA by Carrie Underwood.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 35-year-old showed off the line with a new double selfie, in which she sits on the floor of a gym with her back to a mirror as she snaps a photo, which is reflected on her phone’s screen.

Wearing a strappy striped tank top and black headphones with her hair up in a ponytail, Underwood was clearly in workout mode,

“This @CALIAbyCarrie reversible tank top is one of my favorites!” the singer wrote.

While the lightweight top is perfect for spring, Underwood recently got into winter mode while participating in a photo shoot for CALIA’s upcoming fall and winter campaign.

“I’m so proud of this collection,” she told People, who shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the shoot that sees the star modeling a white long-sleeve top and black leggings while swinging a kettlebell.

The shoot is likely Underwood’s first for the brand since suffering a fall in November that left her with a broken wrist and caused her to get around 40 stitches in her face.

After performing at the ACMs, the “Cry Pretty” singer headed to The Bobby Bones Show, where she explained what happened during the freak accident.

“I was taking the dogs out to go pee one last time, and I just — I tripped,” she said. “There was one step, and I didn’t let go of the leashes! Priorities! So that’s why my left hand’s fine. But I went to catch myself and I just missed a step.”

“If I had fallen anywhere else, I would have been perfectly fine. But it was one step that messed everything up,” she added.

Speaking to Storme Warren on SiriusXM’s The Highway channel, Underwood revealed that she injured her face around her mouth.

“I thought I just busted my lip,” she recalled. “Then I walked inside and took the dog leashes off and took my coat off and went to go survey the damage and was like, ‘Oh, no!’ I’m acting very calm about it now, but … it wasn’t pretty. I chipped my tooth but it was just my skin, thank the Lord. Stitches and all that stuff.”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @carrieunderwood