Carrie Underwood’s Best Mom Moments

Carrie Underwood is now officially a mom of two, and the country star likely has her hands full with her two adorable boys, 4-year-old Isaiah and newborn Jacob.

Underwood and husband Mike Fisher welcomed Isaiah in February 2015 and Jacob in January 2019, and the family has shared plenty of adorable moments over the years, some of which have made their way to social media. While Underwood doesn’t often show her son’s face on her accounts, she has gifted fans with a slew of Isaiah-centric posts, including birthday wishes, tour snaps and a few days of #momlife, which should only increase now that Jacob has arrived.

Scroll through for some of the star’s sweetest mom moments so far.

When she announced Jacob’s birth

Underwood revealed on Jan. 23 that her second child had been born a few days before, sharing three photos of the Fisher family in the hospital with their new addition.

“Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday…his mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle!” the singer wrote. “Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good.”

Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday…his mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle! Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good pic.twitter.com/Fa2wPbicVe — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) January 23, 2019

When she spent New Year’s Day with her boys

The Oklahoma native was weeks away from giving birth on New Year’s Day this year, spending the holiday cuddled up with Isaiah watching a movie and sharing a sweet snap of her oldest child resting his head on his mom’s belly.

“Kicking off 2019 right…Me and my boys cuddled up watching a movie,” Underwood captioned the moment, adding, “Yes, I’m wearing Mike’s shirt. #LettingItAllHangOut.”

When she hung out with Isaiah backstage

Underwood performed in Atlantic City in June 2018, sharing a special moment with her son backstage before she stepped out to sing.

Sharing a black-and-white photo of herself smiling at Isaiah as she held him in her arms, the Oklahoma native wrote, “This was about 30 seconds before I went on stage tonight…”

When she had a workout partner

Isaiah occasionally joins his fitness-focused mom when she works out, as evidenced by this adorable shot of the pair working on their squats together.

“My boys make work outs fun (and a bit less productive, but that’s ok)!” Underwood wrote.

When she made Christmas cookies

Over the holidays, Underwood and Isaiah did a little baking together and started a new tradition in their house, with the singer revealing that her son, like many other toddlers, is a big fan of icing.

“Made Christmas cookies with the little man today,” she wrote. “I actually don’t think I’ve ever made Christmas cookies before but this will definitely be a new tradition in the Fisher household! Newsflash: Isaiah likes frosting (shocker)!”

When she got sentimental

When Isaiah turned 2 years old, Underwood marked the occasion with an emotional caption next to a photo of Isaiah playing with a balloon.

“Where did two years go? My angel is getting so big!” she wrote. “On one hand, it’s so fun to see him learn and grow but on the other, it’s all happening so fast! Happy birthday, little monkey! You are my world…my heart…and I thank God for you each and every day! The two years you have been on this earth have been the best of our lives! Mommy and Daddy love you so much!”

When she got an addition to her glam squad

Isaiah joined his mom on the road for her Storyteller Tour in 2016, which meant a bit of improvising when it came to Underwood’s pre-show routine, as evidenced by this snap.

“He doesn’t care that Mommy had to get ready for a show…all he knows is that he woke up cranky from his nap and needed a cuddle…and I was more than happy to comply,” the singer wrote. “#multitasking #momlife #roadlife #thestorytellertour.”

When she got real about motherhood

Mom life isn’t always what it looks like on Instagram, and Underwood let her followers in on a messy morning with Isaiah after the pair had a clothes-related “blowout.”

“Some mornings, pants are optional…even when the fedora is not,” Underwood wrote next to a snap of her son’s unconventional ensemble. “Just kidding, we had a blowout. #KeepingItReal #momlife.”

When she had a wild Saturday night

Underwood gave fans a glimpse into her weekend plans one Saturday, posting a video of a baby Isaiah blowing raspberries on an unidentified arm.

“How we spend our Saturday nights…” she captioned the clip.

When she just wanted some alone time

This shot of both Isaiah and Underwood’s dog Penny peeking under a doorway had the singer wondering, “Can’t a mom just go to the bathroom in peace?”

Judging by the photo, the answer, at the time, was no.

When she got a few kisses

A 2015 video finds the singer on the receiving end of a few kisses from her son.

“Baby kisses are the best thing in the world…I’m so thankful for my sweet angel,” Underwood wrote. “He makes my life better in every way! #SoInLove #MomLife #Slobber.”

