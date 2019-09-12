Carrie Underwood Goes Behind the Scenes on Opening Night of Second Leg of Cry Pretty Tour 360

Carrie Underwood kicked off the second leg of her Cry Pretty Tour 360 Tuesday night, Sept. 10, in San Diego. The American Idol alum shared a couple videos of life behind the scenes, where she not only expressed her gratitude at being able to play for fans, but also gave a sneak peek of how she performs one of her hit songs.

“What up San Diego? Glad to be back on tour, hanging out with you guys tonight,” Underwood said in a video posted on social media. “It’s been a beautiful few days. I’m so glad we got to have our rehearsals here. It’s just been really nice. So thank you for the weather. I know the concert’s going to be amazing. You guys rock.”

Later in the video, Underwood returned after the end of the show, holding an empty champagne flute.

“First show back after a little mini-hiatus,” she said. “Crowd was awesome. Band was awesome. It felt good. It worked! Awesome.”

Someone who appears to work behind the scenes with Underwood on the road also posted a video, boasting about Underwood’s entrance onto stage with her hit single, “Cry Pretty.”

“I still think this is hands down the coolest part of the show,” she captioned the video, showing Underwood emerge from backstage. “To do this every night and NOT just pretape it. Lead into CP doing your own damn makeup, then come up on stage and kill it. You’re a bada—, [Carrie Underwood].

Underwood shared the video, adding, “Why not add do-it-yourself glitter tears to a quick change?”

It’s the ability to transform herself throughout the show that makes at least Runaway June‘s Naomi Cooke believe Underwood should win the CMA Award for Entertainer of the Year.

“I can’t think of someone else who’s more deserving of Entertainer of the Year,” Cooke told PopCulture.com. “It’s time for Carrie Underwood to win that. She’s definitely one of the biggest entertainers on earth, let’s not forget that. And then this tour. I mean, I don’t think anyone’s had a bigger, more successful tour than her, and I think she’s going to win it. I really, really do.”

Both Maddie & Tae and Runaway June have resumed their roles as opening acts for the second leg of the Cry Pretty Tour 360. Underwood will remain on the west coast for a Sept. 12 show at the famed Staples Center in Los Angeles, and then head to Utah. Find a list of all of her upcoming shows by visiting her website.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Jeff Kravitz