Carrie Underwood and ‘Bachelor’ Star Colton Underwood Bond Over Cruel Elementary School Nickname

Carrie Underwood and The Bachelor star Colton Underwood have more in common than just their last name. The two recently revealed in a banter on social media that they both were subject to unkind nicknames as well.

It started when Carrie divulged on Twitter that her 4-year-old son, Isaiah, called her “Carefree Underwear.”

“My own kid just called me ‘Carefree Underwear,’” she wrote. “This is basically elementary school all over again.”

Carrie’s tweet elicited plenty of responses from her fans, including Colton, who wrote “Try ‘Cotton Underwear’ – elementary school was a rough time for me,” causing the American Idol alum to reply, “Glad to know I’m not in this alone.”

This isn’t the first time the singer and Colton have interacted on social media. After The Bachelor used Carrie’s song, “Cry Pretty” on social media, along with a montage of the contestants crying, saying “#TheBachelorFinale may leave you ugly crying, but that’s okay because you can’t cry pretty,” Colton added his own response.

“At moments I wanted to take Louisville slugger to both headlights,” he wrote, referencing Carrie’s “Before He Cheats” hit single, “… even slash a hole in all four tires… but I decided to jump the fence instead.”

Carrie seems to be making a return to social media, after taking some time away from the spotlight to welcome her second child, son Jacob Bryan. She recently revealed that she was returning to work, getting ready to hit the road next month on her Cry Pretty Tour 360.

“You guys, today I go in for my first day of rehearsals for the #CryPretty360 tour!” “We play our first show exactly one month from today! It’s getting real!” Carrie tweeted, along with the hashtags #LetsDoThis and #CantWait.

Carrie will soon take a break from her tour rehearsals to head to Las Vegas, where she is nominated for an ACM Award for Female Artist of the Year, and she will also perform.

The Cry Pretty Tour 360 kicks off on May 1 in Greensboro, N.C. Find dates by visiting her website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Terry Wyatt