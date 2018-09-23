Carrie Underwood Displays Baby Bump During iHeartRadio Festival Appearance

Carrie Underwood played the iHeart Radio Music Festival this weekend, and her growing baby bump was was on full display.

Underwood performed in a silver maternity top, which glittered under the stage lights and in photo shoots as well. The country singer was glowing in more ways than one, as she is currently pregnant with her second child.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Underwood is promoting her latest album, Cry Pretty, which was released just over a week ago. She performed one of her biggest hits from the record, “Love Wins” at the iHeart Radio Music Festival, along with a number of her other best-known songs. She kept her set relatively short, but she was all smiles for the crowd and for photographers later on.

“My baby was kicking during that one,” she told the crowd after singing, “Last Name.” “My baby likes you guys.”

While she and her husband, NFL player Mike Fisher are as happy as a can be about their new bundle of joy, Underwood recently revealed the difficult road to pregnancy this time around. In an interview on CBS Sunday Morning, Underwood said that she had a total of three miscarriages between her first son, 3-year-old Isaiah, and her current pregnancy.

“I’d kind of planned that 2017 was, you know, going to be the year that I work on new music, and I have a baby,” Underwood said. “We got pregnant early 2017, and didn’t work out.”

According to Underwood, her faith was key in getting her through the difficult experience.

“And that was the thing, in the beginning, it was like, ‘OK, God, we know this is, just wasn’t Your timing,’” she said. “‘And that is all right. We will bounce back and figure our way through it.’”

After losing the first baby, she said that there were two more — one later in 2017 and one at the beginning of this year. She was badly shaken by the continued tragedies.

“At that point, it was just kind of like, ‘Okay, what’s the deal? What is all of this?’” she recalled.

However, Underwood felt that she had too much going right in her life to be anything but grateful.

“I had always been afraid to be angry,” she said. “Because we are so blessed. And my son, Isaiah, is the sweetest thing. And he’s the best thing in the world. And I’m like, ‘If we can never have any other kids, that’s okay, because he’s amazing.’ And I have this amazing life. Like, really, what can I complain about? I can’t. I have an incredible husband, incredible friends, an incredible job, an incredible kid. Can I be mad? No.”

Shortly after that, Underwood and Fisher got the good news.