Carrie Underwood Asks Fans for Help Identifying Sick Animal

Carrie Underwood may be known for sharing her jaw-dropping fashion choices, showing off her workout routines, and promoting her music online, but on Monday, the "Cry Pretty" singer used social media for a completely different reason. Underwood, 40, took to X (formerly Twitter) to ask for help from her eight million followers after a seemingly sick animal appeared in her aunt's yard in Oklahoma.

"This is in my aunt's yard (in rural Oklahoma). What is it? Anyone got any suggestions? And then, what does she do with it? They think it's sick..." Underwood wrote alongside a photo of the animal, later correctly identified as an otter, lying next to a tree. As fans chimed in to help ID the furry animal, several offered Underwood some tips, one person writing, "wildlife rescue? they could take it in and get it checked by vet and if all is ok they would release it back out in the wild. right?" Somebody else noted that otters "travel over land going from pond to pond so this one may be on a journey like that. They look like that when sleeping, and do it a lot too." The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife (ODWC) also chimed in with some advice.

"Hey Carrie, that seems to be a river otter. You can find them in rural areas around the state, particularly in the east. If it needs assistance, they can contact the area game warden or a licensed wildlife rehab here," ODWC wrote, also providing Underwood a link to a list of wildlife rehab centers.

According to the ODWC website, river otters can be up to 4 feet long and weigh between 15 and 20 pounds. They prefer to stay away from people and can travel long distances during mating season. ODWC notes river otters travel frequently and do not stay in one spot for long.

After getting the correct ID and a little help from ODWC, Underwood returned to X/Twitter later that day to give an update. According to the singer, "Otter was our best guess, too, but I've never seen one in OK." The singer also shared that her aunt "did call the wildlife department, but the otter seemed to have moved on, which is good!" She thanked her followers for all the info and suggestions!!! Learned something new...I guess otters can be Okies, too!"