Carrie Underwood Face to Face: See Her Photos Leading up to ACM Awards

Carrie Underwood takes center stage Sunday, April 15 in the Academy of Country Music Awards show in Las Vegas, Nevada, her first public appearance since suffering a fall outside her home in November.

The ceremony will be shown live on CBS from the Garden Arena at the MGM Grand in Vegas and will will air at 8 p.m. ET.

Underwood injured her wrist and her face in the fall. The 35-year-old said the accident caused her to have “forced relaxation” at home with her husband, Nashville Predators player Mike Fisher, and son Isaiah, which she now sees as the silver lining to her injuries.

“Sometimes I think things happen in order to make us slow down,” Underwood shared. “It also means I’ve been home to support my favorite hockey player coming out of retirement!”

Underwood appeared healthy and radiant in photos she posted on Saturday from ACM Awards show rehearsals. Check out a brief timeline of Carrie Underwood face photos leading up to Sunday night’s first live look since her fall.

Dec. 12: “Adorable and so gracious”

Just worked out next to @carrieunderwood NBD… she is adorable and so gracious… LOVE HER! #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/scDPGudEe3 — Adrienne Gang (@AdrienneGang) December 12, 2017

Underwood was spotted at the gym by Adrienne Gang, star of Season 1 of Bravo’s Below Deck, who snapped a photo with the country star and shared it on Twitter.

“Just worked out next to @carrieunderwood NBD… she is adorable and so gracious… LOVE HER!” Gang wrote.

After seeing the photo on the Inquisitr, Gang shared that she hadn’t even known Underwood was injured. “She looked amazing!” Gang tweeted.

Dec. 27: “Keep Warm”

When Underwood finally revealed the extent of her injuries in an Instagram post on Dec. 27, she did so by covering most of her face with a scarf.

“When in 5 degree weather, wrap your @caliabycarrie scarf around your neck and face…you keep warm AND look like an awesome winter snow ninja,” she wrote.

Feb. 10: “My boys make work outs fun”

Underwood posted an image on Instagram working out inside her home with her now 3-year-old son Isaiah. However, thanks to some positioning — both with the camera and and Underwood turning her head to look at her son — fans could only see the uninjured right side of her face.

“My boys make work outs fun,” she wrote, “(and a bit less productive, but that’s OK)!”

Feb. 23: “We’re in it to end it!”

Underwood took a selfie with her husband, NHL player Mike Fisher to promote the End It Movement, which seeks to end slavery in the modern world. However, the bottom half of her face was covered by the group’s logo.

“Together we’re in it to end it!” she wrote. “Help us shine a light on modern day slavery.”

On Feb. 24, the two celebrated Isaiah’s third birthday and shared a photo of an impressive Mickey Mouse Clubhouse cake.

April 4:

Underwood did not caption this photo but she didn’t need to — the photo of her in a recording studio indicated work on new music and that she is nearly ready to return to the spotlight.

But the photo only shows only the left side of her face.

While some of her 7 million Instagram followers wrote that she “doesn’t look any different post-accident,” others argued that because only half of her face was visible, there still could be some unseen scarring or other kind of aftermath from the accident.

“I’m thinking it’s on the other side of her face,” someone said.

“it’s the other side,” one fan wrote.

“you only see her one side in the picture might be on other side,” another echoed.

Speculation over the singer’s face garnered over 1,000 comments in just three hours.

April 6: “Missed these guys”

Underwood posted a photo of rehearsal with her band and the caption: “I missed these guys.”

In the snap, Underwood and her band practice as the singer gives it her all, her blonde hair pulled up in a bun as she keeps thing casual in a T-shirt, jeans and sneakers.

Three days later, Underwood teased fans with an image that drove social media crazy.

This Wednesday, April 11. 6am ET. pic.twitter.com/7n4eDMcfdd — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) April 9, 2018

Posting an image simply of her left eye with glitter streaming down in the form of tears, Underwood captioned the photo simply, “This Wednesday, April 11. 6am ET.”

Turned out that was about the announcement of her new single, “Cry Pretty.”

Aprill 11: Cry Pretty

Underwood released her new single, “Cry Pretty,” which she will perform at the ACM Awards. The song, written by Underwood, along with Hillary Lindsey, Liz Rose and Lori McKenna, is from an upcoming new album.

“The first single is a song I love so much and can’t wait to share with you,” Underwood teased. “The title refers to when emotions take over and you just can’t hold them back. It really speaks to a lot of things that have happened in the past year and I hope when you hear it, you can relate those feelings to those times in your life. It’s emotional. It’s real. And it ROCKS!”

April 14: “Getting ready for the weekend”

Underwood posted two photos from Saturday’s rehearsal for the ACM Awards in Las Vegas. In the first, a microphone blocks a part of her face on the left side.

“Getting ready for the weekend,” Underwood she captioned the photo on Instagram and Twitter.

Her Twitter fans seem ready.

“I absolutely cannot wait to hear you sing ‘Cry Pretty’ Sunday night!” fan Stacey Clark wrote. “I love the song so much and it rings true with so many things I’ve gone through!”

Another fan added, “Can’t wait. I’m going to go ahead and call it: I’m sure that your performance will be the best of the night.”

April 14: “Had a great rehearsal”

In the second, Underwood is all smiles showing her full face with the caption: “Had a great rehearsal for the @acmawards! Can’t wait until tomorrow night!”

And now we’re ready for the show!

The 2018 ACM Awards will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. The show will be broadcast live on CBS at that time with Reba McEntire as host.

In addition to Underwood, a long list of performers will appear on the show, including Lauren Alaina, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Kelly Clarkson, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Alan Jackson, Toby Keith, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Midland, Maren Morris, Jon Pardi, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Brett Young and ​Chris Young.