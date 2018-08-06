Carly Pearce Reveals the One Running Race She Won’t Attempt

Carly Pearce is an avid runner, which is partly how she stays in such great shape. But even the “Hide the Wine” singer has her limits, revealing there is one grueling competition she has yet to attempt.

“I’ve never done a marathon,” Pearce confesses. “I’ve done several half marathons which is 13.1. But I will say, every single time that I see the little path to go and it says ‘Marathon this way,’ I remind myself in that moment, no matter when you have a great run and you get cocky and you think that you can run that, remember this moment, because you can’t. So I don’t know that I would ever do a full, but I love halves and hope to continue to do them.”

Pearce, who also uses Erin Oprea as her trainer, is currently on the third of her four big tours this year. She kicked off the year opening for Blake Shelton, followed by a run with Thomas Rhett. She is currently serving as the opening act for Rascal Flatts, on their Back to Us Tour, and will then join Luke Bryan on his What Makes You Country Tour.

While Pearce is getting used to living away from home, the one thing she reveals she always packs is her running shoes.

“I’m a big runner so I always have to do that,” Pearce tells PopCulture.com. “I’ve kind of found a new love in running arena stairs so we’ll see if I keep that up as I keep going this summer.”

Pearce also enjoyed having her boyfriend, Michael Ray, on the road with her over the weekend. The Kentucky native shared a couple pictures of the two getting cozy.

“Take your love to work” weekend,” she captioned one.

“My favorite part of the show,” Pearce captioned the second one.

The couple went public with their relationship in July, but Pearce admits she is the one who made the first move, after admiring Ray from afar for months.

“I had a crush on him for a really long time, when we would play shows together, and I didn’t know how to talk to him, because we’re both artists, and that’s weird,” Pearce admits to CMT’s Cody Alan. “So I just started literally commenting on everything on his [Instagram] story – there was no reason why I was doing that. It took him a long time to get it. I had to spell it out.”

Find a list of all of Pearce’s upcoming shows at CarlyPearce.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Jason Davis