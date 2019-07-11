Carly Pearce and Michael Ray Visit Young Fan Battling Leukemia in the Hospital

Carly Pearce and Michael Ray recently took time out of their busy schedules to visit a young fan, Ava, who is sick. Pearce shared a photo of the couple with the girl, asking for prayers from her fans that she would get well quickly.

“Two years ago, I heard this amazing voice as I was walking downtown to my next event at CMA Fest — turns out, it was this amazing girl,” Pearce posted. “She reminds me so much of myself at her age… so many country music dreams. She recently found out that she has Leukemia, y’all. No child should have to endure what she & her family are going through, but seeing the strength & faith they have is truly inspiring.

“Life can change as we know it in a second,” she continued. “The Bible says that where two or more gather, prayer is even more powerful. I ask you to pray with [Michael Ray] and I as she fights this battle that I KNOW she will WIN. You inspired me 2 years ago, but today you multiplied that by 20. Love you sweet girl. [heart emoji and praying hands emoji] [Ava’s army].

Ava’s family also opened up about the experience on her own Instagram page, [Ava Paige], where updates are posted on the aspiring singer’s health.

“Ava was surprised by the sweetest human [Carly Pearce] and [Michael Ray],” the family wrote, adding the heart emoji. “My girl smiled as they performed a couple of songs, talked about their upcoming wedding, touring, family and Hodags! So much love in one room. Our hearts are full. This music family continues to amaze me. We can’t say ‘Thank You’ loud enough!

“As we move through all the stages of chemotherapy and the crazy amounts of steroids we know Ava will have terrible days and good days so we will take one day at a time and enjoy days like today!” she continued. “Days she rates a 10 even when fighting cancer.”

Pearce returned to CMA Fest earlier this summer, where she had the chance to meet plenty of young fans like Ava – and like Pearce was at one time.

“I’ve been playing at CMA Fest since 2011,” Pearce told PopCulture.com. “So it’s been really interesting. I’ve got to play every stage here, every little stand. But my first experience was standing in line at the old Convention Center for Fan Fair and going to LP Field and seeing people like Jo Dee Messina and going to the Flameworthy Awards and watching Sara Evans perform wondering one day if I would get there.

“So just to fast forward and to be able to play every single stage at some point and slowly watch like a few people coming in my meet and greet line to now I can’t really walk on the street because people know me is crazy,” continued the singer. “And to be able to say that I played Nissan Stadium last year, won my first CMT Award … It’s pretty awesome.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jason Davis