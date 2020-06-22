Carly Pearce and Michael Ray Divorcing Less Than 1 Year Into Their Marriage

✖

After walking down the aisle eight months ago, Carly Pearce and Michael Ray are now going their separate way. People learned that the two country stars' relationship came to an end after Pearce filed for divorce from Ray.

The outlet was tipped off by a source that said it was "a hard decision" for the "Every Little Thing" singer to go through with the paperwork and added that it wasn't something she had wanted to do, either. The source explained Pearce came to the decision not because of anything pertaining to living in quarantine but rather that it was "a last resort." No further information has been revealed and neither Pearce or Ray have shared any of this information on social media.

Things began to appear a bit rocky when eagle-eyed Instagram users spotted Pearce without a ring on her finger in her June 20th post. This came after some early speculation began to arise as none of her recent pictures had included Ray in them. The last photo on her timeline that features him was back on April 29 on his birthday. She attached a caption that read, "What a crazy time, but I'm thankful to have you to go through it with. I hope this year is your best yet and brings you happiness, fun and enjoyment in life. Love you." The same lack of relationship photos was also seen on Ray's timeline where Pearce's most recent photo posted by him was on April 24, which also was her birthday. Ray wrote, "Hope you feel all the love you deserve today because you deserve it!"

The couple first became official after walking together down the red carpet of the 2018 CMA Awards. Shorlty afterwards, Ray popped the big question to Pearce and the two tied the knot on Oct. 6, 2019. The ceremony was held just outside Nashville at Drakewood Farm. After their wedding, Pearce told People that she was very thankful that she did not settle "for something less than truly the person that I think was made for me." Ray added that the two have each other in their corners and that Pearce would never have to go through anything in life without looking over and seeing him standing beside her.