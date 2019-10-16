Carly Pearce and Michael Ray’s Relationship Timeline

Carly Pearce and Michael Ray tied the knot this month after around a year and a half together, officially confirming their relationship in July 2018. Since then, they’ve been going strong on social media, marking each major milestone with sweet posts, as well as all of the little ones in between. Both Pearce and Ray have said that they knew the other was their perfect match almost instantly, and the love between this cute couple is clear in every photo they share.

Scroll through to learn more about the pair’s relationship.

Rumors

Fans began speculating that the two were dating after they began commenting on each other’s Instagram posts in the summer of 2018. In August of that year, Pearce told Taste of Country that their relationship actually began after she slid into Ray’s DMs, though he didn’t get the hint at first.

“I’ve had a crush on him for a really long time and just always thought there was more to that pretty face, and there totally is. I did what every girl does in 2018, slid into the DMs,” she said, though she added, “And he’ll tell you it took him a second to get it.”

The first date

The couple had their official first date at the Nashville Palace, a honky tonk near the Grand Ole Opry, and Pearce told PEOPLE Now that she knew Ray was “the one” right then.

“He put his arm around me and we looked at each other, and I promise you, I went to my bus that night to get on tour and I told my band, ‘I’m gonna marry Michael Ray,’” she said.

Confirmation

Pearce alluded to their first date when she confirmed her relationship with Ray on Instagram, sharing a photo of the two embracing in a dressing room backstage at the Opry.

“And then one random night at the Nashville Palace changed everything,” she gushed. Ray posted the same photo, writing, “One random night over old classic country music at [Nashville Palace] changed everything.”

The first duet

It’s only natural that Pearce and Ray would sing together, and they did so for the first time in public in August 2018 at the Opry, with Ray joining Pearce during her set to perform Johnny Cash and June Carter’s “Jackson.”

“Found me a man who loves the #opry as much as I do AND got to sing ‘Jackson’ with him tonight in the circle,” Pearce captioned a photo of the moment. “HEART. EXPLOSION.”

Red carpet

The new couple hit the red carpet together for the first time at the CMA Awards in Nashville in November 2018, posing together ahead of the show in coordinating ensembles — Pearce wore a black dress while Ray was in a deep burgundy jacket, black pants and a black tie.

Engaged

The duo became engaged in December 2018 during a vacation to Tulum, Mexico.

“Earlier this week, the man of my dreams got down on one knee and asked me to be his wife. All in one simple ‘yes’, I said ‘yes’ to love, ‘yes’ to peace, ‘yes’ to faithfulness, ‘yes’ to respect, ‘yes’ to kindness, ‘yes’ to trust, ‘yes’ to patience and ‘yes’ to never settling,” Pearce wrote on Instagram at the time. “Michael, I would’ve married you the first night we hung out because I knew then you were the one. You will always be my most precious example of God’s timing and His love for me. I have found my home in you & will love you with everything I have forever and a day. WE ARE GETTIN’ MARRIED, BABY!”

Licensed to wed

On Sept. 9, Pearce posted about getting their marriage license, sharing a photo of herself and Ray drinking red wine as she excitedly held up the document.

“Found out today getting your marriage license & buying a good bottle of Cabernet costs about the same,” the “Closer to You” singer wrote.

‘I do’

Pearce and Ray married on Oct. 6 at Drakewood Farm just north of Nashville in a “whimsical and romantic” wedding attended by around 100 family members and friends. While the couple had hoped to marry outdoors, the day’s rainy weather didn’t allow for the plan, though the bride, groom and their guests weren’t too concerned.

“No one noticed the storms as we moved the ceremony inside,” Pearce told PEOPLE. “The love and joy in the room was perfect to us. It was a truly romantic night!”

Photo Credit: Getty / Terry Wyatt