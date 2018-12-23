Country Stars Carly Pearce and Michael Ray Announce Engagement

Carly Pearce and Michael Ray are finishing up 2018 with a major relationship status change!

The country music stars announced via Instagram that they are engaged after Ray popped the question while on a romantic getaway to Tulum, Mexico.

The 28-year-old singer shared photos from her account of Ray getting down on one knee and asking to marry her. Another photo shows them smiling while she shows off the ring, E! News first reported.

“Earlier this week, the man of my dreams got down on one knee and asked me to be his wife,” Pearce captioned the set of photos. “All in one simple ‘yes’, I said ‘yes’ to love, ‘yes’ to peace, ‘yes’ to faithfulness, ‘yes’ to respect, ‘yes’ to kindness, ‘yes’ to trust, ‘yes’ to patience and ‘yes’ to never settling.”

She continued, “Michael, I would’ve married you the first night we hung out because I knew then you were the one. You will always be my most precious example of God’s timing and His love for me.”

Ray, 30, posted the same set of photos on his Instagram account.

“Dec 19, 2018 My life forever changed for the better. I got down on one knee in one of the most beautiful places I have ever seen and looked into the eyes of the most beautiful soul I have ever known and asked her to be my wife!!” he wrote of the proposal. “Carly, you make it all make sense, every step of my life good and bad was leading me to you. You are the biggest blessing I have and will ever receive.”

He added: “You are my best friend, my partner in crime, my workout, grilled chicken, wine drinking classic country Opry loving, Nashville palace hanging, Publix grocery shopping, this is us watching, living room late night dancing, laugh until we cry soul mate,” he continued. “I’m glad we have forever together my love cause it is gonna take every second of it for you to understand how much I truly adore, respect, honor and love you! You are gonna be MY WIFE!!!!!!!!! Thank you for choosing me honey I can’t wait to walk life with you.”

The couple has taken the country music world by surprise with their whirlwind romance, which started in July. Pearce opened up at the time about making the first move.

“I had a crush on him for a really long time, when we would play shows together, and I didn’t know how to talk to him, because we’re both artists, and that’s weird,” she told CMT. “So I just started literally commenting on everything on his [Instagram] story – there was no reason why I was doing that. It took him a long time to get it. I had to spell it out.”