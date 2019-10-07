Carly Pearce and Michael Ray’s Cutest Moments

Carly Pearce and Michael Ray confirmed in July 2018 that they were dating, and the two have now officially tied the knot after getting engaged in December 2018 during a vacation to Tulum, Mexico.

Throughout their relationship, the couple hasn’t hesitated to gush over each other on social media, often posting photos and captions letting their fans know just how much the relationship means to them. From surprise trips to celebrating major achievements, Pearce and Ray spend as much time together as they can, and it’s clear that these two are devoted to each other.

Surprise!

Ray showed up to surprise Pearce for the last show of Rascal Flatts’ Back To Us Tour in August 2018, starting a long tradition for the couple of flying around the country to see each other for just a few short hours.

“Sitting in a nail salon and in walks my favorite human in the world who says ‘I couldn’t miss your last @rascalflatts show,’” Pearce captioned a photo from the day. “I meannnn- how am I this lucky? BRB crying.”

Hitting the red carpet

The couple made their red carpet debut at the CMA Awards in Nashville in November 2018, posing together ahead of the show in coordinating ensembles — Pearce wore a black dress while Ray was in a deep burgundy jacket, black pants and a black tie.

Happy Birthday

Pearce wished Ray a happy birthday in April with an appropriately gushing post, sharing a selfie along with a sweet caption.

“Happy Birthday to the one who changed it all. I’m grateful that God felt I was worthy to spend my life with someone as selfless, loving, HOT, hilarious, driven & talented as you are,” she wrote. “I can’t wait to celebrate you on this day, every year for the rest of our lives. No matter where this life takes me, you’ll always be my greatest gift. Happy birthday, baby.”

Back to the start

Around one year after confirming their relationship, Pearce and Ray took it back to where it all began, having a date night at The Nashville Palace, where they had their very first date together.

“We have 5 hours together this week… so we celebrated our 1 year anniversary at the place where she stole my heart, listening to traditional country music @thenashvillepalace,” Ray captioned a photo from the night. “Carly you’re my foundation in life and I can’t wait for 99 more years with you. Thank you for choosing me, you’re the gift I’ll never know how I deserved. I love you forever and a day.”

Celebrating achievements

Pearce and Ray have been there for a number of each other’s professional milestones, and Pearce took the opportunity to praise her fiancée in a July post celebrating Ray’s third No. 1 song, “One That Got Away.”

“Celebrated my sweetheart’s third #1 at country radio last night,” she wrote. “I already am inspired by his work ethic, his talent and his ability to pick great songs, but the most proud moment for me was hearing every single person in the room say that he is THE nicest guy in the business with the biggest heart. Congrats, honey.”

Quick trips

Pearce recently wrapped up a run as an opener for Jason Aldean on Aldean’s Ride All Night Tour, and in August, the equally-busy Ray decided to use the 15 hours he had free to surprise his fiancée on the road.

“15 hrs free… fly and watch your smoking hot fiancée rock NY!” he captioned a photo of the two happily hugging next to a tour bus.

Licensed to wed

On Sept. 9, Pearce shared a snap of the couple enjoying some red wine after picking up their marriage license.

“Found out today getting your marriage license & buying a good bottle of Cabernet costs about the same,” she wrote.

