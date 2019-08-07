Carly Pearce Hints She Is Considering Her ‘Own Version’ of Headlining Tour

Carly Pearce is currently serving as the opening act on Jason Aldean‘s Ride All Night Tour, after spending last year opening for artists like Blake Shelton, Rascal Flatts, Thomas Rhett and Luke Bryan. While Pearce is well-versed at getting crowds excited for the main act, she hints she would consider someday soon working on her own tour instead.

“I think I’m a few years away from headlining, but I would love to do my own version of headlining clubs,” Pearce told the Ohio News-Herald. “Hopefully, I’ll start getting into that direct-support slot.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Kentucky native, who co-headlined The Way Back Tour last year with her good friend, Russell Dickerson, was inspired to pursue music as a child, while watching Wynonna Judd perform.

“She was just an amazing female artist that I feel like had a distinct sound and tone,” Pearce recalled. “I remember watching her wondering what it would be like to be on the other side of that.”

For now, Pearce is grateful to be out on the road with the reigning ACM Artist of the Decade, as well as Kane Brown, who takes the stage right before Aldean.

“I don’t know anybody who wouldn’t want to be on tour with Jason Aldean,” Pearce acknowledged. “He’s just awesome — and one of the biggest artists in our format. Kane is, as well. I feel very fortunate to be a part of that tour.”

Pearce’s debut single, “Every Little Thing,” also became her first No. 1 hit – a fact that surprised Pearce more than likely anyone else.

“It’s kind of completely the opposite of all of the things that people tell you will be a radio hit,” Pearce acknowledged. “It’s a ballad; it’s a heartbreak song with very little production. Not that I didn’t think it was a great song — I just didn’t even really think about it being a hit, because those are normally more up-tempo songs. What’s great about ‘Every Little Thing’ is it broke so many of the molds for what people say will work at radio.”

Pearce is back at radio with “Closer to You,” which is in the Top 30 and climbing. The song is from her upcoming sophomore album, which Pearce is putting the finishing touches on, while she finalizes wedding plans with Michael Ray. The couple is expected to tie the knot later this year. Find a list of all of Pearce’s upcoming shows by visiting her website.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Mat Hayward