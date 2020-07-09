Carly Pearce Is 'Grateful' for Quarantine Amid Michael Ray Divorce

✖

Carly Pearce has spoken out for the first time since her divorce from husband Michael Ray was reported, appearing on Lindsay Ell's YouTube show, Living wELL, on Tuesday. While Pearce did not specifically address Ray or their split, she did open up about how she's been coping during quarantine, sharing that she is "getting better."

"I will say that I am grateful for quarantine," the "Every Little Thing" singer said. "You know how fast our lives are; you know how easy it is to kind of tap into who we are as artists and kind of ignore our actual hearts and our actual lives and things like that. Quarantine was good to me. It showed me a lot and I had to make some really big decisions for my own life and I feel like this is another time in my life where maybe I thought I had it all figured out and it very abruptly switched on me." The 30-year-old shared that she was asking herself, "What does this mean? Why did this have to happen? Why did this happen to me?"

"I feel like I'm reverting back to my Nashville sense of thinking about pre-'Every Little Thing' girl and going, 'You knew what you had to do, you did it and now you're left going, 'What is coming?'" she continued. "In my life it has proven to me, when I do what I know I need to do and I don't give up and I love myself more, I see why. So I am hopeful and excited for what the next chapter holds for me."

Pearce filed for divorce from Ray in late June after eight months of marriage, a split that fans speculated was on the way after the couple stopped posting about each other on social media and spent much of quarantine apart. Ray told PEOPLE that he had spent the first month of the pandemic in Alabama with Pearce and her mom before splitting his time between Nashville and his own family, and Pearce told PopCulture.com and other outlets last month that Ray was "really focused" on new music.

"Michael's busy working on new music and is really focused on that. And I'm just focused on my stuff and we obviously are super supportive of each other," she said. "And really, I know that everybody keeps asking me where Michael is but he's just really focused on music. And I think he's not posting a lot and doing a lot of things just for a reason. And I think I'm really proud of him for the music that he's working on right now. I think it's a big evolution for him and it's, I think people are really going to get to know him and I'm happy for him in that."