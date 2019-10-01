Carly Pearce Gives an Update on Wedding to Michael Ray: ‘It’s Very Soon’

Carly Pearce is giving an update on her upcoming wedding to her fiancé Michael Ray. The couple has not formally announced their wedding date, but it is expected to happen within the next several days, and Pearce couldn’t be more ready.

“It’s very soon and we’re really excited,” Pearce shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “It’s crazy how quickly it happened. How quickly we went from planning, to ‘Oh my goodness, it’s here.’ I finished writing my vows this past weekend, and that was such a sweet moment for me. It’s just fun to have so many different things going on right now that I’m really excited about, on all sides.”

The couple, both prolific songwriters, chose to write their own vows, even though it wasn’t as easy for Pearce as she hoped.

“I found it really hard,” Pearce admitted. “I really didn’t expect to find it that hard, I thought, ‘I know what I want to say, I’m a songwriter. It’ll be great.’ But it was very hard to articulate, in a short little piece to this person, where they’ve taken you, what you’ve seen, your promises to them, where you want to go. It was pretty hard for me, but I think I got it. I wrote it enough in advance to be able to edit.”

Pearce has one more weekend left on Jason Aldean‘s Ride All Night Tour, while Ray is out for most of the rest of the year, including a few more dates with Brantley Gilbert and his own headlining CMT on Tour with Jimmie Allen. The busy schedule means Pearce and Ray will have to put their honeymoon plans on hold, at least for a while.

“We get married, and then two nights later, we’re gone again separately,” Pearce said. “But we chose to wait on a honeymoon, so that we can totally unplug, and check out, and not have lingering, looming, rest of the year over our heads, ’cause we’re both workaholics.”



Pearce is back at radio with “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” the second single from her upcoming, still-untitled sophomore record, produced by Busbee, who passed away earlier this week. Pearce will wrap up her run with Jason Aldean and then headline several of her own shows for the remainder of the year. Find tour dates at CarlyPearce.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Robby Klein