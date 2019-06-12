Carly Pearce Channels Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton in Becoming Her Own Boss

Carly Pearce is not only an artist and a songwriter, but she’s also a boss. In addition to her band, the 29-year-old also employs other personnel as well, and is learning how to effectively oversee a large – and growing – staff.

“I’m very involved, I’ll tell you that,” Pearce told PopCulture.com. “I think [Big Machine Label Group head] Scott [Borchetta] really instilled in my brain to have a Reba [McEntire] mindset and a Dolly [Parton] mindset. I like to know everything. I think I spent so many years here trying to make this work that I was doing everything. I understand pretty much how everything works, so I like to still be a little bit in control.”

When asked what she hoped her employees would say about her, Pearce knew exactly how she wanted to be perceived.

“I hope that they say that I’m hard working and that I have ideas and I just try to stay on top of everything in a way,” Pearce said. “I always joke and say my motto is ‘What would Dolly do? What would Reba do?’ Because I think that they are so involved and know everything that’s going on in their careers, as much as they can. It gets intense and you have to delegate certain things, but I want to know what’s going on.

“Every decision is made because I approved it,” she added. “Everything you see, nothing goes out without me knowing about it. And if it does I’m not happy.”

Something Pearce is happy about is her upcoming nuptials to Michael Ray. Although the couple hasn’t revealed many details about the occasion, the “Closer to You” singer does reveal the wedding plans are almost finished.

“Wedding stuff is coming along,” Pearce divulged. “We’re pretty much done with wedding planning. My mom and I are doing it by ourselves, no wedding planner. It’s just going to be really small and intimate, it’s just about our closest family and friends.”

The Kentucky native previously admitted she was incredibly calm about even the smallest details of her big day.

“It’s really close to being done,” Pearce told PopCulture.com. “I feel like it hasn’t been that hard, but it’s also at times, so removed from reality that I’m like, ‘Wait a minute.’ Am I going to be freaking out a couple months out, and then go, ‘Oh my God, I didn’t think about this. I didn’t think about this.’”

Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ACM