Carly Pearce Admits to Being Big Gwen Stefani Fan

Carly Pearce might be on her way to being the next big superstar, but when it comes to her favorite artists, like Gwen Stefani, Pearce is happy to remain a fan, of both Stefani’s music and her fashion. The “Hide the Wine” singer, who is currently serving as the opening act on Blake Shelton‘s Country Music Freaks Tour, admits she hopes to get a little one-on-one time with Shelton’s girlfriend.

“I mean, come on!” Pearce says of the chance to meet Stefani. “And my keyboard player, Elise, she is a huge Gwen Stefani fan. So I think we’re going to try really hard to not be ‘ghermy.’ But I’ve heard she’s such a nice, down-to-earth person, so hopefully I can just maybe look at her outfit a few times and just kind of be like ‘All right, what would Gwen do?’”

Pearce, who will also tour with Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan and Rascal Flatts this year, is still finding it hard to accept how much she has been welcomed into the country music community.

“I’m the only girl on every one of those tours,” Pearce recently told PopCulture.com. “To have the opportunity to go out with one of those powerhouses, let alone all of them, getting to be exposed to all their different audiences, and to be the female that they thought of when they thought of having some girl power out on their tours. That they thought of me, I feel like in a year, I’m going to sit and just look at you and be like, ‘I don’t understand.’

“I’m huge fans of all these people,” she continued. “It’s been hard for me at these press conferences when we announce tours to not freak out and be a fan girl because I grew up going to Rascall Flatts concerts. I have every Blake Shelton album. I’m a huge fan of Luke. I love Thomas Rhett. I mean, it’s crazy. It’s four of the biggest tours of the year.”

