Carly Pearce Admits Surprise When Michael Ray Proposed

When Michael Ray proposed to Carly Pearce in December, Pearce appears to be in complete shock while Ray is on one knee – which is exactly how she felt! The 28-year-old admits she had no idea Ray was going to pop the question when he did.

“I knew he was going to propose at some point,” Pearce told PopCulture.com. “I had no idea he was going to propose then.”

Ray asked Pearce to marry him while they were on a romantic vacation in Tulum, Mexico, right before they spent their first Christmas as a couple with Ray’s family in Florida. Although Pearce’s 2019 is off to a busy start, with her co-headlining The Way Back Tour with Russell Dickerson, followed by her opening slot with Jason Aldean on his Ride All Night Tour, the “Closer to You” singer is still finding time to plan a wedding.

“I’m really excited and enjoying it,” Pearce gushed. “I’ve never been a girl that, quite frankly, cared about that stuff, but it’s really, really fun, and we’re having a good time.

But while the two are eager to officially be husband and wife, the wedding might have to wait a while, due to their busy schedules.

“We’re figuring it out,” Pearce said. “It’s definitely hard to put together two schedules. We will do it when we can.”

Pearce and Ray went public with their relationship in July, after quietly dating for a few months. As soon as the couple announced their romance, both became unabashedly vocal about their love for each other, which Pearce said was simply because they had nothing to hide.

“I’ve been very quiet with my relationships in the past, and there’s a reason for that,” Pearce told PopCulture.com. “I think I never really was sure of something, until I met Michael. I’ve known him for a long time, but there was just something different. And just like I feel I take you on a journey in all of my stories in my music, this is a really big part of what is making me really happy right now, and I want people to be a part of that and to share in that.”

“He just so happens to do the same thing,” she added. “It makes it interesting and fun, and great, but we want people to be able to share in it with us, because we’re really happy.”

Pearce’s The Way Back Tour kicks off on January 17. Find dates at CarlyPearce.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Jason Davis