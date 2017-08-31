Country Singer Canaan Smith Hospitalized for Severe Pain

Country singer and songwriter, Canaan Smith is dealing with stomach issues that forced him to be taken to the hospital. The 35-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday to give his fans an update on his status.

The “Love You Like That” singer shared the post with the message, “Where do I start? I missed bus call Tuesday night cause I came down with something fierce…lost all body fluids and left like a knife was being twisted around in my stomach. Flew out the next morning to try and put on a show for PA.”

The Nashville-based crooner went on to add that for the record, he would give fans all he’s got, writing, “Thanks for the support, Pennsylvania. And thanks to the fine medics/nurses/doctors at State College for taking care of me. Waking up feeling much better on my birthday.”

Smith did not share the exact health issue that he was dealing with, but he evidently needed plenty of fluids and rest. He was shown in the gallery of photos posted on Instagram being carted away from a concert venue in Pennsylvania.

In the final part of his note, Smith shared with his fans that they can expect to see him in Delaware on Thursday night.

The “Like You That Way” hitmaker has had a bit of poor luck in the last year or so. In June, he had his rental broken into and his guitar was stolen, according to Taste of Country. Last July, Smith’s tour bus caught on fire. No one was hurt in the incident.

Photo credit: Instagram / @canaansmith