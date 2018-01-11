Cam Talks Anxiety and Insecurities on Instagram

Country singer Cam always looks flawless, but the singer deals with insecurities just like many people, opening up about her anxieties in a new Instagram post on Jan. 9. In the post, Cam shared a mirror selfie, calling her expression a “look of concern.”

Cam wrote that she had sent the photo to one of her friends asking if she looked okay. She added that she put herself through a similar process before every show or public appearance, trying to “fix myself up to match some idea of what I’m ‘supposed’ to look like.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Though she does have a stylist and makeup artist for some events, the singer shared that she still gets anxious despite the help.

“Once I’m onstage it disappears, but it’s frustrating that I let this insecurity become a routine that eats at my time, money, confidence and ultimately reinforces the idea that I am not in control of my own worth,” she wrote. “But I am.”

“How I make people feel is how they REALLY see me. How ‘beautiful’ I am only really matters to shallow people (and industry losers), but usually they are so concerned with their own appearance they don’t really see me,” Cam continued. “Beauty is a made up set of rules to follow – an ever changing game we unconsciously agree to play everyday (esp on social media). But it doesn’t make my music any better, it doesn’t make me happier, and it’s actually a massive waste of my potential to put someone else’s ideas ahead of my own.

The singer concluded with some inspirational words, sharing that she’s resolving to move forward to “present and powerful experiences.”

“So I’ve decided I’m gonna leave these insecure moments in 2017,” she wrote. “I’m gonna save my give-a-f—’s for magical stuff this year. Just like that. So here I go, looking however I look, without the worry, to more present and powerful experiences in 2018.”

Cam is sure to have plenty of memorable moments this year, as she is set to release her third studio album, which was preceded by single “Diane” in November.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @camcountry