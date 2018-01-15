Cam Opens Up About Recent Instagram Post On Her Appearance: ‘Everyone’s Beautiful’

Cam is speaking out about her earlier Instagram post, sharing her struggles and insecurities with her appearance, and how society judges women based on what she calls a “set of rules” as part of an “ever-changing game.” The singer, who vowed to worry less about what she looks like — on and off stage — in 2018, hopes she can be a part in changing how other women view themselves.

“Everyone’s beautiful,” Cam told PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “Everyone can be beautiful and you can learn how to do your makeup no matter what your size, or if you have acne, or whatever. I love that step and I want to take it one more further and just say, ‘You don’t have to be beautiful, at all.’ It’s not like beautiful at any size. Why do we care so much about being beautiful? And maybe the doctors … that are working all day and making huge advancements that are women — do you care what she looks like? She’s saving kid’s lives. I don’t give a sh— what she looks like.”

“I hope we all start saying, ‘How much more could women achieve in the world, if even 5% of our brain power going to that beauty thing was redirected?’” she adds.

Cam became aware of not only the pressure put on her, living her life under the public’s watchful eye, but the time she was spending focusing on what she looked like.

“There’s an hour of time every day, that I have to spend doing makeup, doing hair, that my male counterparts don’t have to spend,” says Cam. “It’s an hour of my time that I wish I could have said, ‘I was practicing guitar,’ or ‘I was writing.’ That’s all we have is time, right? And I’m spending it doing makeup … I’m not gonna let how I spend my time be something that causes me anxiety or makes me not enjoy my life.”

The 33-year-old admits she is still a work in progress, especially when it comes to how secure she feels stepping out on stage without spending a lot of time on her looks, but she is optimistic that she is at least on the right path.

“The first step is owning it,” insists Cam. “Whatever it is I’m doing, I’m gonna be there, I’m gonna be present, and I’m gonna enjoy it as much as I can. I’m not gonna let it eat away at me. And then deciding the pieces that I can change about my life, to make it fit what I really wanna do, preference wise, that’s the next step. So, when you see me full blown, no makeup, that’s when I have achieved my full status.”

Photo Credit: Instagram/CamCountry