Cam Announces Fall Road to Happiness Tour

Cam is hitting the road! The singer announces she will embark on her headlining Road to Happiness Tour, with Lucie Silvas serving as her opening act. The tour moniker is also the title of a song on her upcoming new album.

“I’ve met unhappy successful people and happy ‘unsuccessful’ people,” Cam says of the song, which she co-wrote with Hillary Lindsey and Tyler Johnson, her frequent collaborator. “There’s no one road to happiness, it doesn’t exist, it’s an illusion. Happiness is now and it’s up to you to feel it in the moment. This song is me working through all this, and trying to be present and happy in my own way.”

Cam’s latest single, “Diane,” which Cam wrote with Johnson and Jeff Bhasker, was about infidelity from the perspective of the woman contributing to the affair.

“We wrote that first opening chorus and then I was like, ‘Oh I know what this is! This is the response to ‘Jolene,’ 40-plus years later,’ and I loved that,” Cam says of “Diane,” which begins, “Oh, I promise I didn’t know he was your man / I would have noticed a gold wedding band, Diane / I’d rather you hate me than not understand / Oh, Diane.” “I realized the way Dolly [Parton] sets that whole thing up… speaking to a woman that could be taking her husband, saying, ‘Please,’ speaking very calmly — I get goosebumps just thinking about it…

“It shouldn’t be revolutionary, but it is revolutionary,” she continues. “I wanted that so much for ‘Diane.’ I’m really thankful that a song like ‘Jolene’ existed so I could make sure that… what I was writing could have that too.””

Cam’s Road to Happiness Tour will kick off on Wednesday, Sept. 26 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. Dates are listed below. More information can be found at CamCountry.com.

Road to Happiness Tour Dates:

Wed., Sept. 26 – Nashville, Tenn. – Ryman Auditorium

Thurs., Sept. 27 – Birmingham, Ala. – Iron City

Fri., Sept. 28 – Atlanta, Ga. – Center Stage

Sat., Sept. 29 – Charlotte, N.C. – The Underground

Thurs., Oct. 4 – Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club

Fri., Oct. 5 – Philadelphia, Pa. – Theater of Living Arts

Sat., Oct. 6 – Boston, Mass. – Paradise Rock Club

Sun., Oct. 7 – New York, N.Y. – Irving Plaza

Fri., Oct. 12 – Rosemont, Ill. – Joe’s Live*

Sat., Oct. 13 – Columbus, Ohio – Newport Music Hall*

Tues., Oct. 16 – Kansas City, Mo. – Madrid Theater

Wed., Oct. 17 – Oklahoma City, Okla. – Tower Theater

Fri., Oct. 19 – Dallas, Texas – House of Blues

Sat., Oct. 20 – Austin, Texas – Scoot Inn

Sun., Oct. 21 – Houston, Texas – House of Blues

Tues., Oct. 23 – Denver, Colo. – Bluebird Theater

*Lucie Silvas not appearing on these dates

Photo Credit: Getty images/Tim Mosenfelder