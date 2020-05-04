Cady Groves Fans Heartbroken After Country Singer Dies at 30
Fans are paying tribute to "This Little Girl" singer Cady Groves following her death over the weekend at the age of 30. Groves, who signed with RCA Records in 2010 before leaving in 2015 for an independent label, died of "natural causes," her brother, Cody Groves, confirmed on Sunday.
"[Cady Groves] has left this world. Details are limited right now but family is trying to get them and will keep people updated. Rest In Peace little sis. Hope you're reunited with [Kelly Groves] and Casey]," he wrote, referring to their brothers, who passed away in 2014 and 2017 respectively. In a followup post, Cody clarified that "the medical examiner has completed autopsy and there was no indication of foul play or self harm. Simply put, Cady Groves died of natural causes."
Since Tweets are limited... pic.twitter.com/Ad3bhfegI5— Cody Groves (@Codywaynegroves) May 3, 2020
News of Groves' death shocked her fans, many of whom have followed her throughout her career. Following her brother’s announcement, many flocked to social media to pay tribute, some recalling how they had first started listening to Groves' music and how her music has helped them. Keep scrolling to see how fans are paying to tribute to Groves.
i’m so so sad to find out about the passing of @cadygroves 💔 will miss her very much. the music we made together completely changed my life.— Dahl (@TrevorDahl) May 4, 2020
This is heart breaking I'd always listen to her music I just did the other day she had such a great voice rest in peace beautiful angel rip @cadygroves 😭✨💜 #cadygroves #ripcadygroves pic.twitter.com/FFOGmIk74c— 𝕮𝖍𝖞𝖊𝖓𝖓𝖊 𝖜𝖎𝖑𝖑𝖎𝖆𝖒𝖘 ❥🌹۵☾ (@purplehippo80) May 4, 2020
Rest In Peace Cady Groves❤️ pic.twitter.com/qAewRfabki— Christian Moms Against Carole Baskin (@pigeonboi625) May 4, 2020
rest in peace cady groves— guardin ☁️✨ (@astralagenda) May 4, 2020
thank you for helping me get through my early teen years 😔💖
Here’s to you @cadygroves RIP💔🥺 pic.twitter.com/pdyWakEnXS— cassie (@013csp) May 4, 2020
So Sad she was only 30 years old when she died #cadygroves 😭💕#RIPLegend pic.twitter.com/0CqB0ucOfA— AndyBonez (@drewplastic) May 4, 2020
In 2009 a MySpace deep dive led me to discovering Cady Groves & I instantly fell in love. I got to meet her, shared her music with my besties, & cherished the music and memories to this day. Rest In Peace Cady, it’ll always be a Month of Sundays from now on. pic.twitter.com/rwPt2M4PHd— Buffy Aguilera🥀 (@DeryckRolie) May 4, 2020
This song just came on RIP @cadygroves 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/0Rha9QnZaw— captain cara🍊 (@CaraLeydon) May 4, 2020
Saddened to hear the tragic news about @cadygroves . Lots of fantastic songs and lots of great memories attached to them ❤️— Seb Barlow (@sebizcelestial) May 4, 2020
I’ve listened to her music for so many years. She got me through a lot too. Man, this is crazy. Rest In Piece @cadygroves. https://t.co/t4woCFS6Vz— Matt M. (@MattMcham) May 4, 2020
Such a sad day for my childhood fave 😭 RIP @cadygroves 😣 thanks for all the wonderful music 😩— Kyle (@kylemangio) May 4, 2020
I love you forever, @cadygroves. pic.twitter.com/caeigxsPt8— angel haines ↯ ⧖ 狂88 ✖️✖️ (@angellhaines) May 4, 2020
I just found out that my former collaborator singer-songwriter @cadygroves “Whiskey and Wine” passed away unexpectedly. I’m going to miss you my friend. You still had so much great music to share with the world. Rest In Peace.— Christian Burghardt (@ChristianBmusic) May 4, 2020
If this year has taught me anything, it’s how quickly someone can just be gone like that. You will be missed @cadygroves , you were an amazing artist. RIP— eevee (@Corpsewife13) May 4, 2020