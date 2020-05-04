Cady Groves Fans Heartbroken After Country Singer Dies at 30

Fans are paying tribute to "This Little Girl" singer Cady Groves following her death over the weekend at the age of 30. Groves, who signed with RCA Records in 2010 before leaving in 2015 for an independent label, died of "natural causes," her brother, Cody Groves, confirmed on Sunday.

"[Cady Groves] has left this world. Details are limited right now but family is trying to get them and will keep people updated. Rest In Peace little sis. Hope you're reunited with [Kelly Groves] and Casey]," he wrote, referring to their brothers, who passed away in 2014 and 2017 respectively. In a followup post, Cody clarified that "the medical examiner has completed autopsy and there was no indication of foul play or self harm. Simply put, Cady Groves died of natural causes."

Since Tweets are limited... pic.twitter.com/Ad3bhfegI5 — Cody Groves (@Codywaynegroves) May 3, 2020

News of Groves' death shocked her fans, many of whom have followed her throughout her career. Following her brother’s announcement, many flocked to social media to pay tribute, some recalling how they had first started listening to Groves' music and how her music has helped them. Keep scrolling to see how fans are paying to tribute to Groves.