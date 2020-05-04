Cady Groves Dead: Read Her Brother's Emotional Tribute to 'This Little Girl' Country Singer

✖

Country singer Cady Groves' brother, Cody Groves, paid emotional tribute to his sister in a social media post shortly after her death. Groves, best known for her hit single "This Little Girl," died at the age of 30. Her death was confirmed Sunday by her brother, who wrote wrote that his sister had “left this world.” In a later post, Cody paid emotional tribute to Groves while also dispelling rumors surrounding her passing.

Since Tweets are limited... pic.twitter.com/Ad3bhfegI5 — Cody Groves (@Codywaynegroves) May 3, 2020

"I hate that I even have to do this, but apparently the world and internet is a cluster of twisted misinformation," wrote. "In my original post I had stated we had no information to try and prevent that, but to expel rumors I will provide an update. The medical examiner has completed autopsy and there was no indication of foul play or self harm. Simply put, Cady Groves died of natural causes."

"She had some medical problems last fall and our best guess at this point until further testing is complete is that they had resurfaced. Please respect her name and family before sharing information that did not come directly from here," Cody continued. "Carol Pettit and I are a little over halfway to Nashville and running on adrenaline and caffeine."

"Cady was really looking forward to the next few months and release of her new album," Cody added. "Our latest in depth conversation (since most were witty banter) was her sending me songs to critique and give feedback on."

Foul play and self-harm have both been ruled out by the coroner, according to a press report. Groves spent the last year working with famous country music songwriter Shane McAnally's SMACKSongs publishing company and had recently signed with the Thirty Tigers label. She had a summer 2020 release in the works. On the Bamboozle Roadshow, she toured with Boys Like Girls, LMFAO, Good Charlotte and Third Eye Blind and was continuing to play shows for fans in Nashville as she made the transition to country music.

"As her admirers mourn her loss online, Cady’s family requests fans refrain from speculation. Cady was excited about her new recordings and getting out on the road to support them. It is hoped the EP she was slated to release this summer will be available soon," the press release states. "Cady’s family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her name to the Music Health Alliance or MusiCares."

According to the Independent, Groves was signed by RCA Records in 2010 and toured with bands including Third Eye Blind and Good Charlotte. In 2015, she left RCA for an independent label. Throughout her career, she released four EPs – A Month of Sundays (2009), The Life of a Pirate (2010), This Little Girl (2012), and Dreams (2015) – with her most recent single, "Oil and Water,”"releasing in 2017. Groves was also well known for her 2012 single "This Little Girl," which garnered more than 12 million Spotify streams, according to NME.

Groves is preceded in death by her brothers Kelly and Casey Groves, who passed away in 2014 and 2017. They were both 28 at the time of their deaths.