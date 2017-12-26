Brothers Osborne Plan On a Little ‘Debauchery’ to Celebrate New Year’s Eve

With the countdown on to 2018, Brothers Osborne plan on celebrating the way they do every year — by heavily imbibing.

“I think it’s kind of funny how we spend literally the last moment and the very first moment of every year being extremely intoxicated — extremely — because you don’t want to wait until like 12:30 to get your buzz on. You’ve got to do it before midnight, and then once midnight happens, you’re like, ‘Omigod! Now it’s time to celebrate even more.’ Debauchery is the literally book-ending of your entire year.”

His brother and duo partner, TJ Osborne, adds that there will be plenty of food involved, which will at least temporarily prompt them to start eating healthier on Jan. 1.

“I love how everyone starts the year off with diets and then we end the year with like excessive amounts of food,” he says. “And then you get to the end of the year, you’re like, ‘Oh, I’m going to start a diet on the 1st, so I’m going to eat everything that’s in front of me.’ I love it.”

“And come February 1st,” quips John Osborne, “what diet?”

Brothers Osborne certainly have plenty of success to toast the end of the year. The siblings won two recent CMA Awards, for Vocal Duo of the Year and Music Video of the Year, for “It Ain’t My Fault.” They are also nominated for a Grammy award, for “Best Country Duo/Group Performance, also for “It Ain’t My Fault.”