Brothers Osborne's John Osborne and His Wife Just Welcomed Twins

Brothers Osborne guitarist John Osborne and his wife, Lucie Silvas, welcomed twins on March 21, the musician announced. Maybelle and Arthur were born in the early morning hours and are doing well. Silvas said being their mother is the "best feeling I've ever felt."

Arthur was born first at 1:43 a.m., weighing 3 lb, 13 oz., and measuring 15.5 inches long. Maybelle was born a minute later, weighing 5 lb, 1 oz., and measuring 18 inches long. "We did it y'all," Osborne, 40, wrote. "[Silvas] is a damn warrior princess."

Silvas took to Instagram on Saturday to thank fans for their support. "Wanted to thank you for all the love and good wishes we've gotten," Silvas wrote. "I'm still in the hospital healing and our little twins are too, and getting stronger every day." Their children have "changed our lives in ways I can't possibly describe," Silvas wrote, adding that she can only "cry with happiness and amazement. Being their mum and holding them is the best feeling I've ever felt."

"To watch John become a dad is also probably the best thing that's ever happened to me," Silvas continued. "Our doctor and all the hospital staff have blown my mind with what they do for people every single day. Very very grateful and can't wait to all come home together, as a family."

Brothers Osborne had to miss the Love Rising benefit in Nashville on March 20 because of Osborne and Silvas' twins. The twins "picked up the Osborne tradition of arriving unannounced and could be here any second now," Osborne wrote in a statement to fans, notes Entertainment Tonight. "Lucie is a damn warrior and is currently holding down the fort from the hospital as I type this."

Osborne and Silvas announced they were expecting their first children in November 2022. "My wife and I have been trying for a very long time and we've done IVF. It was a long journey and it finally worked out," Osborne told ET at the CMA Awards in November. "If anyone out there is struggling with IVF or fertility, just hang in there. It worked for us and I feel very lucky."

Brothers Osborne is made up of Osborne and his brother, lead singer and rhythm guitarist T.J. Osborne. They have had big hits with their singles "Stay a Little Longer," "It Ain't My Fault," "Shoot Me Straight," "All Night," and "I'm Not for Everyone." They were also featured on Dierks Bentley's hit "Burning Man." The duo's next release, the three-track collection Nobody's Nobody Sampler, will be released on April 7.