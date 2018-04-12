Brothers Osborne Reveal Who Should Win the ACM Award For Vocal Duo of the Year

The 2018 ACM Awards will take place on Sunday, April 15 in Las Vegas, and country’s biggest names will be on hand to take home a slew of coveted awards.

One of those awards is Vocal Duo of the Year, with reigning ACM Vocal Duo of the Year, Brothers Osborne, who are nominated again this year, unsure of who is going to take home the trophy.

The duo is up against Florida Georgia Line, Dan + Shay, LOCASH and Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, making it one of the most unpredictable categories this year.

Speaking to The Boot, members TJ and John Osborne shared who they would vote for in the category if they couldn’t vote for themselves.

“Oh, man, that’s a hard question!” John said. “I would want to vote for Tim and Faith, because they’re iconic, right? They’re such an important part of our genre. But I would say that if I had to vote for someone else, I would vote for Dan + Shay, because they’ve earned it. They’ve had a lot of success with radio, and a lot of success with crossing over, and they deserve it as much as anyone.”

“Tim and Faith are a juggernaut,” TJ noted. “But, I think it would be cool to see someone who hasn’t won an award yet win one. Dan + Shay and LoCash have both been working hard for a long time, and I’d like to see one of them win if possible, if I couldn’t vote for us.”

Ahead of the show, multiple winners have already been announced, with host Reba McEntire calling Lauren Alaina, Brett Young and Midland to share that they had won New Female Vocalist, New Male Vocalist and New Duo or Vocal Group of the Year, respectively.

During her phone call with Alaina, McEntire reduced the young singer to tears with the happy news.

“Honey, I’m so proud for you,” the host said over the phone. “You guys have worked so hard, and this is what our business needs, more like you.”

The 2018 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 15 on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.

