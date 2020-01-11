Brooks & Dunn’s Ronnie Dunn Releases Solo ‘Re-Dunn’ Album

He might be one-half of Brooks & Dunn, but Ronnie Dunn just dropped another solo album! Re-Dunn, out Friday, Jan. 10, is a mix of covers of both rock and country songs, including songs like, “Amarillo by Morning,” “Peaceful Easy Feeling,” “Against the Wind,” “Ashes by Now” and more.

“This is a passion project for me,” Dunn said in a statement about the record. “If you put together a group of songs that define the soundtrack of my life, this is what it would look like.”

Dunn and his longtime singing partner, Kix Brooks, were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in October, alongside Ray Stevens and country music executive Jerry Bradley.

“Obviously I think we owe each other a lot, and the major part of our recognition came from whatever it was that we did together and had together, and we’d never been able to describe that or explain that,” Brooks told PopCulture.com. “That whole thing is just weird. We get introduced and we jump in a rocket ship and take off, especially when we did. We’ve both been around town and it’s not like we haven’t been singing or had record deals or any of that stuff. Why this worked, I don’t know.

“It’d be nice, I think, if we both could have done a lot of stuff individually,” he continued. “Someday, and I think people that are fans of ours kind of know the stuff we do as individuals. I’m proud to go in with Ronnie. We made a big old mess out there for 20 years, and it was a lot of fun. And I look back on it with a big smile on my face. It’s like I don’t know how the hell that happened, but man, I guess it did or we wouldn’t be sitting here right now.”

See a complete tracklist of Re-Dunn below. The album is available for purchase via Dunn’s website.

1. “Amarillo by Morning”

2. “Long Cool Woman (In A Black Dress)”

3. “That’s How I Got to Memphis”

4. “It Never Rains In Southern California”

5. “How Long”

6. “Drinkin” Thing”

7. “Together Again”

8. “Peaceful Easy Feeling”

9. “Against The Wind”

10. “If You Don’t Know Me By Now”

11. “I Won’t Back Down”

12. “The Cowboy Rides Away”

13. “Showdown”

14. “Wonderful Tonight”

15. “Ashes By Now”

16. “That’s The Way Love Goes”

17. “I’m Not In Love”

18. “Brown Eyed Girl”

19. “You Don’t Know Me”

20. “Ridin’ My Thumb To Mexico”

21. “A Showman’s Life”

22. “Good Time Charlie’s Got The Blues”

23. “Aime”

24. “I Can’t Help It (If I’m Still In Love With You)”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Nash Underground / Steven Martine