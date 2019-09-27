Brooks & Dunn’s Ronnie Dunn Drops 2 New Singles From Upcoming ‘RE-DUNN’ Record

Brooks & Dunn’s Ronnie Dunn is releasing not one but two new singles from his upcoming RE-DUNN record! The 66-year-old announced that he is dropping both “How Long” and “That’s How I Got To Memphis,” ahead of the album’s Jan. 10, 2020 release date.

“There was a time when everyone rushed to record popular songs,” Dunn said in a press release. “It wasn’t uncommon to have many artists record their unique version of a great song; I don’t know what happened to change that. I’m not trying to beat or come close to the original vocals on these songs, just put my take on them. I know there is no match to Paul Carrack’s voice or vocal on ‘How Long’ and Deryl Dodd’s version of ‘That’s How I Got To Memphis’ is always at the top of my playlist.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Dunn previously released “Amarillo By Morning” and “Long Cool Woman (In A Black Dress),” from RE-DUNN, and vows to release two new singles – one country and one rock – every four weeks leading up to the release.

RE-DUNN will have 24 covers, with Dunn putting his own spin on some of his favorite hits, of all genres.

“This is a passion project for me,” Dunn said when announcing the record. “If you put together a group of songs that define the soundtrack of my life, this is what it would look like.”

Dunn teased both songs on social media, offering fans a snippet of the finished product, while sharing a behind the scenes glimpse into making the songs.

“Here is the second pair of songs out of a recording project of twenty four that make up a significant portion of my musical DNA,” explained the singer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronnie Dunn (@ronniedunn) on Sep 27, 2019 at 6:58am PDT

Brooks & Dunn will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame later this year, in a class that also includes Ray Stevens and Jerry Bradley. The ceremony, which will feature performances from several country artists and previous inductees, will be held on Sunday, Oct. 20. The event is closed to the public.

The duo is also nominated for for a CMA Award, for Vocal Duo of the Year, a category they share with Dan + Shay, Maddie & Tae, Brothers Osborne and Florida Georgia Line. The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Nash Underground / Steven Martine